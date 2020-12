Weakness and pain in the legs or decreased muscle strength can have a negative impact on your quality of life. It could be part of a generalized feeling of weakness all over your body, or you may develop weakness in one or both legs. However, a sudden leg weakness could be a sign of potentially life-threatening conditions, such as a stroke. Also Read - Is depression keeping you stuck to bed? Here is what you should do to get moving

Leg weakness may be accompanied by other symptoms like numbness, muscle spasms, prickling or burning sensations, redness, swelling, back pain, body aches, paralysis, twitching, loss of muscle coordination and impaired balance. These symptoms may vary depending on the underlying disease, disorder or condition. Also Read - Strengthen your leg muscles with these yoga poses

In this article, we will talk about the conditions that can cause loss of muscle function and ways to strengthen weak legs. Also Read - Prolonged sitting can slow circulation in your legs: Get the blood moving with these 5 simple exercises

Causes of leg weakness

There are many factors that can cause leg weakness and severity of the pain may vary depending on the causes. Some of the common causes of weak legs are:

poor blood circulation

nerve damage

over-activity

lack of exercise

arthritis

recovery after surgery

medication side effects

dehydration

diabetes

anaemia

back pain

nutritional deficiencies

certain serious medical conditions

Peripheral artery disease (PAD), which causes narrowing of the blood vessels and arteries, can lead to poor circulation in your legs. Most often, PAD is caused by a build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries. Risk factors of PAD include smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, increasing age, and family history.

Sciatica is also a common cause for leg weakness. The sciatica pain radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down the back of the thigh all the way to the heel and sole of the foot. Typically, it affects only one side of your body. In addition to weakness in the leg, you can have accompanying symptoms such as tingling, burning or pain.

Leg weakness can also result from neuromuscular diseases, such as myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis. Certain toxins and medications like Botulinum toxin and statins can cause muscle weakness as well. If you are experiencing recurring or chronic leg weakness, it’s advisable to see a doctor to determine the cause.

Natural ways to strengthen weak legs

For mild muscle weakness, you can try some natural home treatments to strengthen your legs. Check out some of the best home remedies to strengthen weak legs.

Massage with warm oil

Massage your legs with warm olive, coconut or mustard oil for 10 to 15 minutes twice daily. This will help improve blood circulation to the legs and make them stronger while also reducing pain, inflammation and swelling.

Exercise regularly

Regular walking will help tone the leg muscles, build strength and improve circulation. Experts recommend walking for a minimum of 30 minutes, at least 5 times a week. Running, swimming, jogging, biking, trekking, leg strengthening exercises a few times a week may also help.

Get enough Vitamin D

Studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to muscle weakness. So, spend some time under the sun in the morning daily and eat more vitamin D-rich foods to get enough of this nutrient. Food sources of vitamin D include salmon, sardines, mackerel and fortified milk, orange juice or cereal. You can also take a supplement, but only after consulting a doctor.

Drink plenty of fluids

Dehydration is among the most common causes of leg weakness and muscle cramps. Increase your water intake and eat more water-based fruits and vegetables to keep your body hydrated.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is packed with minerals like potassium, calcium and magnesium as well as B vitamins that are essential for strong muscles. Plus, the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps your body absorb essential minerals from foods. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water, and a little honey and lemon juice. Drink this tonic once or twice daily to strengthen your legs.