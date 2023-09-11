Kidney Damage Ayurvedic Remedies: 7 Morning Drinks To Boost Your Kidney Health Naturally

Add these 7 amazing morning drink in your diet to help your kidneys stay healthy and happy.

Millions of people around the world are impacted by kidney illnesses, which are an increasing global problem. While kidney illness has no known cure, there are certain lifestyle and diet changes that one can make in order to lessen the symptoms (damaged kidneys) and enhance the quality of life. Drinking specific morning drinks on an empty stomach is one approach to support kidney health.

Wondering what drinks you can consume on an empty stomach to help your kidneys stay healthy and fit? Here is a list of morning drinks you can start your day with:

Nourish Your Kidneys from Within: 7 Drinks to Start Your Day

Here are seven drinks that can be beneficial for kidney health when consumed on an empty stomach:

Water

There is nothing that one doesn't know about consuming water on an empty stomach benefits. Water is essential for overall health and well-being, and it is particularly important for kidney function. Drinking water first thing in the morning can help flush out the toxins and waste products from the body, reducing the strain on the kidneys.

Lemon Water

Kidneys filter the toxins and help the body flush them out from the system. However, it is also important to flush out the toxins from the kidneys as well. When you start your day with a glass of warm water and lemon, it helps in flushing out the toxins from your kidneys. Lemon water is a refreshing and hydrating drink that can also help to promote kidney health. Lemons contain citric acid, which is thought to have alkalizing effects on the body. This can help to protect the kidneys from damage caused by acidic substances.

Green tea

Dear tea lovers, no need to stop having tea in the morning, instead swap it with a mug of green tea. Green tea comes packed with antioxidants, which can help to protect the kidneys from oxidative stress. You must be wondering what is oxidative stress, isn't it? Well, it is a type of damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can harm cells.

Apple Juice

No, not the packed ones, You must add fresh apple juice to your morning diet when trying to help your kidneys feel better. Apple juice is a good source of potassium, a mineral that is important for kidney function. This potassium-rich morning drink is also great for regulating blood pressure and balancing fluids in the body.

Turmeric Water

One of the best Ayurvedic herbs to treat any type of kidney disease is turmeric. Packed with curcumin, this herb is a good source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These two properties of turmeric help protect the kidneys from suffering any kind of damage. Turmeric water can be made by boiling a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of water.

Cranberry Juice

You must have heard of the goodness of cranberry juice for treating UTIs and other sexual health-related issues in women. But did you know that consuming fresh cranberry juice in the morning can also help in keeping the kidneys healthy? Cranberry juice is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs can lead to kidney infections, so preventing them is important for kidney health.

Coconut

India is called the land of coconuts. Why not understand the uses of this fruit and its juice in controlling severe health conditions? Studies have shown that drinking coconut water can help to support kidney function. It is a good source of potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

