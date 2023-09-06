Kidney Damage: 7 Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Kidney Disease That You Must Try

Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Kidney Disease That You Must Try

Are you suffering from chronic kidney damage? Apart form the medicines that you are taking, consider adding these 7 homemade drinks to your diet to help your kidney recover faster.

Kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that help filter waste products from our blood and keep us healthy. However, kidney disease might result from an imbalance in our doshas.

The three doshas in Ayurveda are vata, pitta, and kapha. Vata is related to motion, pitta is related to heat, and kapha is related to wetness. We are healthy when these doshas are in harmony. But if they are out of equilibrium, it can cause issues like kidney damage.

An imbalance of the doshas can result from a variety of factors, such as stress, a poor diet, and inactivity. It's crucial to see an Ayurvedic physician to receive treatment if you have renal problems. They can aid in dosha rebalancing and renal health improvement. Today, in this article, we take a look at how to help the kidneys function better with easy Ayurvedic home tips.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Flush Out Toxins From Kidneys and Make It Healthy

When we make unhealthy choices, like eating junk food, not exercising, and smoking, it can put a strain on our kidneys. Our kidneys are in charge of removing toxins from our blood, but when they are overworked, they are less effective. This may result in the buildup of toxins within our bodies, which may then result in a number of health issues, including kidney stones, kidney failure, and high blood pressure.

Thankfully, Ayurveda has solutions. There are a number of potent herbs that can help treat kidney issues in addition to restoring and enhancing the renal system. Check out the list of 7 Ayurvedic home remedies for kidney disease that are worth trying:

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

One of the most effective ayurvedic herbs to keep the kidneys healthy and happy is turmeric. It is a well-known spice in the Asan kitchen that comes packed with many health benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, an ingredient that gives it anti-inflammatory properties. Having turmeric can help to reduce inflammation in the kidneys and improve their function.

Ginger

Since ancient times, ginger has been used to flush toxins from the body. It cleanses the liver and kidneys of toxins. Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties aid in lowering kidney infection-related swelling and pain.

Coriander

Coriander also has a soothing effect on the body. It lessens the burning sensation that some people experience while urinating (when their kidneys are not functioning properly). The bladder and ureter infections are treated by it. As a natural diuretic, it protects the kidneys from damage.

Gudduchi

Gudduchi is a helpful plant for the treatment of urinary issues since Charaka elaborated on its astringent function. Under a doctor's supervision, those who have trouble urinating can take gudduchi.

Shatavari

Another great Ayurvedic herb to treat renal health issues is Shatavari. This herb is known to be good for the kidneys. It can help to improve kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood, or Chandan, has two beneficial qualities: it fights germs and keeps your body cool. Chandan sherbet is advised for UTI and pain when urinating because of this. Kidney infections can be relieved by the natural anti-microbial properties of sandalwood.

Triphala

A well-known and powerful herb in Ayurveda is Triphala. This is a go-to ayurvedic solution for tons of health conditions, including renal health problems. Triphala, a blend of three vital herbs that promote rejuvenation, aids in enhancing all of the kidney's natural processes. It supports the liver and kidneys, the two major components of the body's excretory system.

Note of Caution: It is important to note that these are just a few of the many Ayurvedic home remedies that can be used for renal problems. It is always best to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner to get personalized advice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have any concerns about your kidney health, please see a doctor.

