Joint Pain In Winter: 7 Tips To Reduce Joint Stiffness And Protect Your Bones From Cold

Winter is here! Adopt these 7 lifestyle changes to protect your joints from pain and stiffness.

The characteristics of winter conditions can vary based on geographical location, but several common features are associated with this season. Winter brings colder temperatures, reduced humidity, shorter daylight hours, and fluctuating barometric pressures. The seasonal shift towards winter brings about transformations in the landscape, and these changes notably impact joints, particularly in individuals with pre-existing joint diseases.

The effect of winters on people with existing joints may have individual variations and also differ from the type of arthritis. Many people, especially with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, commonly report heightened joint pain and stiffness, particularly during early morning hours, with gradual improvement as the day progresses.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sandeep Yadav, Rheumatologist at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar, highlighted the various risk factors that contribute to increased joint pain and stiffness. Scroll down to learn how you can protect your bones during the chilly months.

Joint Health During Winter: Trigger Factors You Must Know

The cause of this worsening of symptoms during winter is still not fully understood. Still, several factors contribute to the increased joint pain during this season.

The lower temperature in winter morning is one significant cause. Similar to how oil thickens in the morning and requires heating to become liquid, the content of joint fluid also becomes thicker and more viscous during the lower morning temperature of winter. This contributes to stiffness in the joints. As one begins to move, the joint fluid's viscosity decreases, enhancing lubrication, alleviating stiffness, and improving mobility. The fluctuation between morning and daytime temperatures accentuates this phenomenon. The temperature fluctuations between morning and daytime further accentuate this phenomenon.

Other possible causes include fluctuations in barometric pressure, inherent to winter weather patterns, which exert a discernible impact on joint tissues. Changes in atmospheric pressure can cause joint tissues like muscles, tendons, and ligaments to expand and contract, intensifying pain in individuals with arthritis who have heightened joint sensitivity. Furthermore, reduced physical activity during colder weather may exacerbate symptoms, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of winter-related joint issues. Also, more indoor time and lesser sunlight exposure during winter lead to vitamin D deficiency contributing to exacerbation of joint pain even in individuals with normal joints.

Joint Health During Winter: How to Prevent Pain And Stiffness

While you can't control the changing weather, there are proactive steps you can take to prevent, ease, or alleviate weather-related joint pain. Staying active is crucial, as immobile muscles, tendons, and ligaments are prone to tightening. Regular stretching and yoga enhance flexibility, contributing to overall joint health. Dressing appropriately for the weather, whether outdoors or indoors, helps combat the stiffness induced by cold temperatures. Incorporating heat treatments, such as hot showers or the use of a heating pad, can effectively alleviate weather-related aches by promoting blood flow and loosening tight ligaments and tendons. These proactive measures empower individuals to actively manage their joint health during the winter months.

It's essential to recognize that the link between weather and aggravated joint pain is often subjective and affects only a specific subset of individuals. For those with arthritis, adhering to prescribed medications remains the foremost strategy in preventing joint pain. Consistently engaging in regular physical exercise and attending routine check-ups with your physician and rheumatologist is crucial. In cases of persistent and unbearable joint pain, it's crucial to prioritize seeking professional guidance instead of attributing everything to weather changes. Avoiding self-management through home remedies is essential for effective and comprehensive care.