Jamun Leaf For High Blood Sugar: Chewing This Leaf Before Sleeping Can Manage Diabetes Symptoms

Jamun Leaf For High Blood Sugar: Chewing This Leaf Before Sleeping Can Manage Diabetes Symptoms

Are you suffering from high blood sugar levels? Try to include this one lead in your nighttime routine to see the best results in managing the symptoms of diabetes, especially when you are sleeping.

High blood sugar levels, also known as diabetes are a non-reversible health condition that is marked by the excessive presence of glucose in the blood. This glucose is what the body gets after breaking down the foods that we consume. The pancreas releases a hormone called insulin which then transforms this glucose into energy that the body requires to function normally. Now the question is what goes wrong in the case of high blood sugar. For those who are suffering from high blood sugar levels, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to convert the glucose into energy. When this happens, the blood gets filled with excessive glucose levels, making it difficult for the body to function normally.

What Happens When Your Blood Sugar Levels Is Too High?

Hyperglycemia, a condition that arises due to the excessive presence of glucose in the blood, can have a number of negative effects on the body. Over time, it can damage the blood vessels and nerves, leading to serious health complications, such as:

Heart disease and stroke Kidney disease Eye damage (retinopathy) Nerve damage (neuropathy) Foot problems, including infections and ulcers Skin problems Alzheimer's disease Hearing loss Pregnancy complications

High blood sugar is not a genetically transferred disease or health condition. It is a result of poor lifestyle habits, including diet. Therefore, today we will tell you about that one effective Ayurvedic home remedy that can help you bring down your blood sugar levels while you are sleeping. Yes, you heard that right! There is one leaf that you can chew just before you are about to sleep at night to manage the symptoms of diabetes. Any guesses on which leaf? Jamun leaf. Now the question is how? We will answer your query and how this leaf affects blood glucose levels shortly in the next paragraph.

TRENDING NOW

Chew This Leaf Before Bed to Control Diabetes

Jamun (Syzygium cumini), also known as black plum, is one of the most common fruit trees which is found in the tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a popular fruit, which is famous for its sweet and tangy flavor and taste. But did you know that more than the taste and its other nutritional values, the leaves of this fruit tree are a great home remedy for managing symptoms of diabetes, aka high blood sugar levels? Yes, In Ayurveda, the leaves of the jamun tree have also been used traditionally to manage blood sugar levels.

What Is The Right Time To Consume Jamun Leaves For Managing Diabetes?

As per a recent study, experts have stated that chewing black plum leaves, aka jamun ka patta right before your bedtime (at night) can help improve insulin sensitivity in the body, which in turn can help people suffering from diabetes manage the symptoms of this condition while they are sleeping at night.

Jamun Leaves Can Manage High Blood Sugar Levels: How Does It Happen?

Jamun leaves contain a number of compounds that may help to control blood sugar levels, including:

You may like to read

Ellagic Acid

A polyphenol known as ellagic acid has been found to have anti-diabetic effects. It can aid in lowering blood sugar levels and enhancing insulin sensitivity.

Quercetin

Another polyphenol with anti-diabetic qualities has been identified as quercetin. Blood sugar levels can be decreased and insulin sensitivity improved.

Myricetin

A flavonoid known as myricetin has been found to have anti-diabetic effects. It can aid in lowering blood sugar levels and enhancing insulin sensitivity.

How To Consume Jamun Leaves To Improve Insulin Sensitivity?

In case you want to add this lead to your diet, make sure to consult with a doctor or an expert to avert any type of serious side effects.

There are many ways to add jamun leaves to your diet when trying to control high blood sugar levels. One of the most common ones is to chew the leaves for 30 minutes before sleeping.

One of the other ways to add this leaf to your diet is to make Jamun leaf tea. To make this amazing drink, simply steep a handful of Jamun leaves in hot water for 10 minutes. You can drink the tea plain or add honey or lemon to taste.

Adding jamun leaves to dishes is another option. You might incorporate them into yoghurt, muesli, or smoothies, for instance. They can also be used to make jam or jamun chutney.

Do Not Ignore The Side Effects of Jamun Leaves

Jamun leaves are generally safe for most people to consume. However, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Can disturb the effects of other medications: These leaves may interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners and diabetes medications. Sudden drop in blood sugar levels: These leaves may lower blood sugar levels too much, especially if you are already taking diabetes medications. Other common side effects of excessive consumption of jamun leaves include: Stomach upset and diarrhea. Please note: In case you experience any side effects, stop using jamun leaves and talk to your doctor.

Conclusion

Jamun leaves have long been used to control blood sugar levels. There is a small amount of scientific data in favour of its use. Using jamun leaves to control blood sugar levels in diabetics may be secure and efficient. To be safe, you should see your doctor before using jamun leaves, especially if you are taking any medications or have any other medical issues.

Other Tips To Manage High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Apart from adding these leaves to your diet, there are so many more things that you can do to keep diabetes under control. A few of the effective ones include - following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and monitoring blood sugar levels. You must limit your alcohol consumption, and smoking habits if you want to keep diabetes symptoms under control.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES