Itchy Vagina: 7 Home Remedies for Vulvar Itching and Burning

Is your vagina feeling dry and itchy? Well, this condition can get worse if proper care is not taken on time. The first thing to keep in mind while dealing with vaginal diseases and conditions is that this part of the body is the most delicate portion and one shouldn't be too harsh on it. The vagina is a muscular canal that extends from the vulva to the neck of the uterus (cervix). In this article we will be taking a close look at what is vaginal itching, what causes this condition and how one can treat it at home easily. To help us understand the basics, we have our expert Dr Rinku Sengupta Dhar, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rosewalk Healthcare, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. Take a look at what Dr Dhar has to say.

Itchy Vagina: How To Get Rid of Burning Irritation?

Vaginal itching can be a symptom of many conditions. It could be caused by something like dryness or chemical irritants, such as the ones found in scented soaps. Itching can also be the result of a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). It is more common in the menopausal age group due to dryness and can be aggravated by uncontrolled Diabetes. Some Home remedies can be tried before medical help is available.

Avoid shaving your pubic hair Instead try clipping the hair as shaving can sometimes lead to infection and local irritation Coconut oil can be used for overcoming dryness and itching Avoid scratching to break the itch-scratch cycle. One could try an antiallergic medicine to avoid scratching. Using cotton underwear and changing frequently could also keep the area less itchy. If vulvar itching causes burning one could use ice compresses. Antifungal creams can be tried on the vulva but it is important to get an examination done by a doctor.

If home remedies don't help, you might have to see a doctor. If additionally you have the following symptoms you must seek medical help

Pain or burning during sex or urination Pain in the genital area or pelvic region Genital redness or swelling Blisters on your vulva Unusual vaginal discharge, Discharge that looks frothy or has a cottage cheese like texture A foul odor

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned tips and home remedies are backed by Dr Rinku Sengupta Dhar, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rosewalk Healthcare, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. However, if you notice the symptoms are getting worse, make sure to consult a doctor immediately.

