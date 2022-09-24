Is Rising Air Pollution Levels Damaging Lungs? Here's How To Tackle It

Dr Rahul Sharma shares four ways to reduce your exposure to air pollution.

World Lung Day 2022: Air pollution is reaching alarming levels (in the hazardous category), and we should try to reduce our exposure and increase protection to avoid the ill effects of air pollution. Inhaling air pollutants can irritate your airways and should cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episodes, and pain. In addition, exposure to pollution puts one at risk for lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and in extreme cases, premature death. Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Noida, shares four ways to reduce your exposure to air pollution:

1. Suspend your outdoor activities in the early morning, like running, jogging, cycling, gym, and other sports. It's better to avoid all of the above from November to January. Also, you'll check AQI on the Sameer app, and if It shows values lower than 300, you'll resume light activities, and if it's less than 200 healthy population can do all activities. Yoga and other activities are often done in the evening.

2. Don't send your kids (less than seven years old) to high school if AQI is higher than 350; ask School to suspend all outdoor movement and only allow kids to move out in the afternoon hours

3. Don't use aggarbatti/dhoop for these three months better to use a ghee lamp

4. don't sweep/mop in the morning; it'll re-suspend all settled particles in the air, so it's better to use wet mopping that too with warm water and add a pinch of bicarbonate of soda in it.

5. Walking on the most road will lead to higher exposure, so better to walk on footpaths

6. Avoid burning anything within the open or if someone is doing, please raise the alarm or inform CPCB on their website

How To Increase Protection:

1. While riding a motorcycle or walking outdoors, wear a good quality N95/99 mask (Venus/3M masks) are good; at least use a handkerchief. It also protects to some extent

2. CO concentration is more dangerous and may cause fatal consequences. Next, run your car's ac for a few times in indoor circulation. Every vehicle has ac filters which reduce PM 2.5 substantially.

3. If possible, use an air Purifier within the home (only with Hepa, carbon & pre Filter), especially in kids' rooms, old age, sensitive populations (who have respiratory problems), and pregnant ladies.

4. Sprinkle water on your premises /on the road to calm down the pollutants

Some Other Steps To Help You Fight Air Pollution Are As Follows:

1. Raise the intake of vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta carotene; it'll help in increasing immunity

2. People with lung disease should use their medication, including inhalers, regularly as advised by your doctor

3. Consult your doctor, if you're not feeling well despite all the above measures

4. Last but not least, eat a balanced diet