Omega-3 is a group of three fatty acids that is incredibly important for the overall health of your brain and heart. From fighting inflammation to reducing cardiovascular diseases, including omega-3 in your diet can have enormous health benefits. And not just your heart and brain health, omega-3 has more to offer. A recent study has suggested that people with higher omega-3 levels in their blood may have a reduced risk of death from Covid-19 infection. Yes, you read that right. The body can fight the symptoms of the novel coronavirus when there is a good level of omega-3 in your blood.

WHY ARE OMEGA-3s IMPORTANT FOR YOU

Omega-3 is a type of essential fat that is needed for the body to survive. It comprises three important fatty acids namely – Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The body cannot make these fats on its own and thus it is important to ensure that your body is not lacking these fatty acids. We get the omega-3 fatty acids we need from the foods we eat – from animal and vegetable fats. Also Read - Don’t expect to get rid of coronavirus by 2021: WHO warns of continued Covid-19 transmission

OMEGA-3 AND DEATH RISK DUE TO COVID-19

The study which was published in the journal Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes, and Essential Fatty Acids, indicated that the relative risk of death was about four times higher in those with a lower omega-3 Index (O3I) compared to those with higher levels. Also Read - Planning for a trip? In-flight spread of coronavirus possible during long-haul travel, says study

According to the researchers, an excessive inflammatory response referred to as a ‘cytokine storm,’ is a fundamental mediator of severe Covid-19 illness.

According to the researchers, omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) have potent anti-inflammatory activities, and this pilot study provides suggestive evidence that these fatty acids may dampen Covid-19’s cytokine storm.

FATTY ACIDS CAN REDUCE ADVERSE OUTCOMES IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

The researchers have stated that the pilot study along with multiple lines of evidence regarding the anti-inflammatory effects of EPA and DHA (fatty acids present in omega-3) has strongly suggested that these nutritionally available marine fatty acids may help reduce the risk for adverse outcomes in Covid-19 patients.

The research team included around 100 patients who were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19. Clinical outcomes for these patients were obtained and blood was analyzed for the Omega-3 Index (O3I, red blood cell membrane EPA+DHA levels) at OmegaQuant Analytics (Sioux Falls, SD). Fourteen of the patients died.

The 100 patients were grouped into four quartiles according to their O3I, with 25 per cent of the patients in each quartile. There was one death in the top quartile, with 13 deaths in the remaining patients.

In age-and-sex adjusted regression analyses, those in the highest quartile were 75 per cent less likely to die compared with those in the lower three quartiles.

DEFICIENCY SYMPTOMS YOUR SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR

Now that you know how important omega-3 is for your overall health. Let’s see what symptoms of your body can signify a deficiency in the level of this important fatty acid.

1. Poor health of your hair, skin, and nails.

2. You may just feel fatigued and sleepy all the time.

3. Loss of concentration and attentiveness power.

4. Excessive production of ear wax.

5. Irregular menstrual cycle for women.

HOW TO INCREASE YOUR OMEGA-3 INTAKE

Given the health benefits of omega-3 for coronavirus patients, it is no more an unknown fact that including this in your diet can help you against several health complications. Here are some of the foods that you can add to your daily diet and ensure your body is getting enough omega-3s.

1. Include more flaxseeds in your diet.

2. Try to start your day with a glass of warm water infused with chia seeds.

3. Have more of the green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, mustard leaves, brussels sprouts, etc.

4. Whenever hungry – have nuts and berries, such as walnuts, almonds, blueberries, etc.

5. For all those who are not allergic to seafood can have salmon, sardines, oysters, etc.

6. Have one avocado everyday. You can either have it with green smoothies or just as a spread on your bread toasts.

7. Have at least one egg everyday – eggs are a very good source of omega-3.

8. Include soybean in your diet. Soybean oil or the soybean that you get in the markets are a great source of omega-3.