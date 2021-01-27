Omega-3 is a group of three fatty acids that is incredibly important for the overall health of your brain and heart. From fighting inflammation to reducing cardiovascular diseases including omega-3 in your diet can have enormous health benefits. And not just your heart and brain health omega-3 has more to offer. A recent study has suggested that people with higher omega-3 levels in their blood may have a reduced risk of death from Covid-19 infection. Yes you read that right. The body can fight the symptoms of the novel coronavirus when there is a good level of omega-3 in your