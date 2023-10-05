Hypertension Management: 5 Ayurvedic Empty Stomach Drinks to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally

Ayurvedic Empty Stomach Drinks to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally

Hypertension management tips from Ayurvedic perspective: Here are 5 drinks that you can consume on an empty stomach to keep blood pressure under control.

High blood pressure, aka hypertension, is a serious health condition in which the blood presses too hard against the arterial walls, making it hard for the arteries to function properly. In addition to damaging the arteries, this can result in major health issues like heart disease, stroke, and renal failure.

Hypertension can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, age, race, way of life, and other medical disorders. Diet, however, is one of the most crucial elements. A balanced diet helps lower blood pressure and lessen the chance of developing hypertension. In his article, we take a quick look at some of the drinks that one can consume on an empty stomach to keep high blood pressure at bay.

Ayurvedic Drinks To Lower High Blood Pressure At Home

Try these 5 juices at home when you are suffering from hypertension, aka high blood pressure. Make sure to consult with your doctor before deciding on the dosage.

Beetroot Juice

Beets are a good source of nitrates, which the body uses to make nitric oxide. Nitric oxide assists in improving blood flow and relaxing blood arteries, which can lower blood pressure. According to a study that appeared in the journal Hypertension, consuming beetroot juice for four weeks dramatically lowered persons with high blood pressure readings.

Tomato Juice

Tomatoes are a good source of potassium, which counteracts the effects of sodium and lowers blood pressure. According to a study in the journal Stroke, mild hypertensive patients' blood pressure dramatically decreased after consuming tomato juice for two weeks.

Pomegranate Juice

Antioxidants, which can aid in reducing inflammation and enhancing blood vessel function, are abundant in pomegranate juice. Pomegranate juice consumption for two weeks significantly reduced blood pressure in those with high blood pressure, according to a study that was published in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Hibiscus Tea

One herbal drink that has been proven to lower blood pressure is hibiscus tea. According to a study that appeared in the journal Journal of Nutrition, those with mild hypertension who drank hibiscus tea for six weeks saw a significant reduction in blood pressure.

Skimmed Milk

Yes, drinking milk on an empty stomach is not good, but what if we tell you that drinking skimmed milk can actually help in lowering your blood pressure levels? Calcium and potassium, which both work to reduce blood pressure, are abundant in skimmed milk. According to a study that appeared in the journal Hypertension, mild hypertension sufferers' blood pressure considerably decreased after consuming skim milk for four weeks.

Make sure to keep in mind these essential tips while consuming these drinks on an empty stomach:

To lessen the acidity and make the juice softer on your stomach, dilute the juice with water. Sip by sip, carefully consume the liquid. Stop drinking the juice right away if you suffer any discomfort, such as nausea or heartburn.

The Secret to Lowering High Blood Pressure Without Medication

Apart from adding these 5 juices to your diet, you can also incorporate some quick changes in your daily routine, such as:

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Limit sodium intake. Choose lean protein sources. Limit saturated and unhealthy fats. Limit sugary drinks.

Disclaimer: It is important to remember that these drinks do not serve as a substitute for prescription drugs or lifestyle modifications like eating a balanced diet and exercising frequently. It's crucial to discuss the best treatment options with your doctor if you have high blood pressure.

