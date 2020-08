Warts are rough bumps of skin caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV), which stimulates quick growth of cells on the skin’s outer layer. Warts occur mainly on the hands and feet. Warts are a common skin problem. It is estimated that about 25% of the population has one time at some point in their lives. Most warts are harmless, but they are very contagious. Some warts can also become cancerous, and so it is always better to get them removed. Also Read - Apple cider vinegar for sore throat: It’s a sure shot home remedy

Doctors may recommend chemical peels, surgery, freezing, and laser surgery. These treatments can be costly and painful. There are many natural remedies for warts, which are less painful and cost almost nothing. These home remedies require simple ingredients like apple cider vinegar, garlic, dandelion weed, aloe vera, etc. However, do not try these remedies for genital warts or warts on your face.

How apple cider vinegar work against warts

Vinegar has been used in folk remedies for thousands of years to treat a variety of different ailments. It is a popular ayurvedic ingredient for treating health conditions like obesity, diabetes, gout, as well as skin issues. Treatment of warts using apple cider vinegar has also withstood the test of time.

Vinegar is essentially a dilute solution of acetic (ethanoic) acid, which can kill some types of bacteria and viruses. When you apply apple cider vinegar on the area affected by warts, it burns and slowly destroys the infected skin, ultimately causing the wart to fall off. In addition, the irritation caused by the acids may stimulate the immune system to fight the virus that caused the wart.

Although lab studies have found that vinegar can kill harmful pathogens, there is not enough evidence to prove that it is reliably effective for treating warts. The evidence supporting this natural remedy is mostly anecdotal.

The best method of treating warts with apple cider vinegar

All you just need is a cotton ball, water, apple cider vinegar, and duct tape or a bandage. Mix apple cider vinegar and water in the ratio 2:1 (two parts vinegar and one-part water). Now, dip a cotton ball in the solution and apply the cotton ball directly on the wart. Cover it with tape or a bandage and keep it overnight. Next morning remove the cotton ball and bandage/tape and discard. Repeat every night until the wart falls off.

Another way is to submerge your hands or feet in the apple cider vinegar-water solution. For this, you need to create a larger quantity of solution. Take equal parts apple cider vinegar and water and mix them tighter in a bucket or large container. Now soak the affected area for about 15 minutes and rinse off with water. Read this daily until the wart falls off.

When applied directly to your skin, vinegar may cause mild irritation or a burning sensation. If you feel intense pain or the burning gets worse over time, immediately remove the cotton ball and rinse the area with water. Never use the apple cider vinegar without diluting with water. Also, do not use apple cider vinegar to treat a genital wart. For this type of wart, seek medical help.