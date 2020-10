Home remedies for knee pain: There are a few other things that can help you ease knee pain easily at home.

Whether it is a temporary twitch in the joint muscle, a post-workout agony, or an old injury pain resurfacing – knee pain whether chronic or acute, can bring your life to a standstill, quite literally. Knee pain is a common health condition that can be caused by both short-term and long-term problems. There are many kinds of knee pains that require the urgent attention of a doctor or medical personnel. But, there are also a few types of knee pain that can be cured at home using some of the easy yet effective home remedies. Not just the short-term knee pain but also long-term knee pains can be cured at home. Also Read - 5 sure shot remedies to get instant relief from heel pain

What causes knee pain?

Knee pain can be caused by a sudden injury, an overuse injury, or by an underlying condition, such as arthritis. According to studies, knee pain can also happen when your body is lacking important vitamins and minerals such as – Vitamin D, iron, and calcium. According to a recent study, a lack of Vitamin D, which is often responsible for hampering optimum bone health, has become one of the leading medical concerns in India. Also Read - Apple cider vinegar for knee pain: Try it to believe it

Remedies to cure knee pain

Here are some of the home remedies that can cure knee pain and relax your excited muscles. Also Read - Turmeric may help treat arthritis-related knee pain: Here’s how to introduce it into your diet

Exercise

Physical activities can help your body keep several health complications at bay. Exercise can delay the development of osteoarthritis commonly known as OA, which is one of the most common causes of knee pain. When you indulge in physical activities, you help your body boost the health of cartilage tissue. It strengthens the leg muscle which is beneficial for your knees.

Weight loss and diet

It’s never too late to understand how your weight can be a major concern for you. People with excess weight or ones who are obese are always at higher risk of suffering from knee pain. Carrying extra weight gives the joints more work to do and more pressure to take. Your body weight directly falls on your knees, that is why when you gain weight your knee is the one which gets more affected.

Eating a healthy and clean diet can help you with keeping weight off. You can include fruits and vegetables that are rich in fiber and avoid meat and fatty foods.

Hot and cold therapy

Heat and cold is an effective measure that has been used for ages to treat muscle pain. Hot and cold therapy can also ease joint pain that results from arthritis. Applying ice packs covered wrapped with muslin clothes directly on the straining muscle can help reduce knee pain. On the other hand, a heating pad or a hot water bag can also relieve stiff or achy muscles. One should be sure to read and follow the instructions on any heating pad and test the temperature carefully to ensure it is not too hot.

Include seeds and nuts in your diet

Consuming seeds that are rich in calcium can help ease knee pain. Some of these include flaxseeds, walnuts, and sesame seeds. Have it every day to strengthen your body from inside to fight pain and other health complications.

Have more vitamin-C

Consumption of fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin-C is extremely important. These fruits and vegetables have anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve arthritis and other types of pain. You can include turmeric, amla, lemon, apple cider vinegar, etc.

Other than the home remedies, there are several other medical treatments as well which can actually vary depending on the cause of the knee pain. However, you can always seek help from physiotherapists or a professional gym trainer and include exercises in your daily routine which can have a positive effect on your knee ache. And for the future, make sure you keep the following in mind to keep your bones and muscles healthy and to avoid the chronic and unbearable pain from resurfacing.