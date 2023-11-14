Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in your cells, responsible for the production and development of new cells and hormones. The body needs cholesterol to function properly, however, too much cholesterol can invite tons of health issues which can also turn life-threatening if not recognized on time.
One of the many health complications that high cholesterol can cause is a heart problem. How do your cholesterol levels affect your heart? Too much cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form plaques, which can narrow or block your blood flow. This can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other serious health problems.
How to Lower Your LDL (Bad) Cholesterol Without Medication
There are several ways using which one can naturally lower their cholesterol levels in the comfort of their home. Some of these include a good diet, exercise, and medication. But did you know that even yoga can help in managing this condition? Yes, yoga is a safe and effective way to lower cholesterol without medication. It can help to improve circulation, reduce stress levels, and promote weight loss, all of which can contribute to lower cholesterol levels.
An effective way to reduce your cholesterol levels is by adding certain yoga asanas to your daily routine. This pose helps to relax the body and mind.
Savasana (Corpse Pose)
Have you tried the Cobra pose? Add this asana to your exercise routine when trying to manage your cholesterol levels. This pose helps to promote deep relaxation.
NOTE: To perform these exercises, follow the instructions provided by a qualified yoga instructor. Be sure to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard.
Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.