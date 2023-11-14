How To Lower Cholesterol With Yoga: 10 Exercises To Lower LDL Bad Cholesterol Without Medication

Lower Cholesterol With Yoga

Suffering from high cholesterol? Try adding these 10 yoga asanas to your daily exercise routine to lower your LDL (Bad) Cholesterol levels naturally at home.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in your cells, responsible for the production and development of new cells and hormones. The body needs cholesterol to function properly, however, too much cholesterol can invite tons of health issues which can also turn life-threatening if not recognized on time.

One of the many health complications that high cholesterol can cause is a heart problem. How do your cholesterol levels affect your heart? Too much cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form plaques, which can narrow or block your blood flow. This can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other serious health problems.

How to Lower Your LDL (Bad) Cholesterol Without Medication

There are several ways using which one can naturally lower their cholesterol levels in the comfort of their home. Some of these include a good diet, exercise, and medication. But did you know that even yoga can help in managing this condition? Yes, yoga is a safe and effective way to lower cholesterol without medication. It can help to improve circulation, reduce stress levels, and promote weight loss, all of which can contribute to lower cholesterol levels.

In this article, we will discuss how yoga can help lower cholesterol, and we will provide you with 10 yoga exercises that you can do to lower your LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

10 Yoga Poses to Lower Your Cholesterol

Try these 10 yoga asanas to bring down your cholesterol levels naturally at home:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Try this yoga asana to help your body improve its blood circulation and posture, thus aiding in high cholesterol reduction.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

A very effective yoga pose called Vrikshasana can help in improving balance and coordination.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Grab your yoga mat and try the chair pose, also known as Utkatasana. This pose helps to strengthen the legs and core.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Try the triangle yoga pose when suffering from high cholesterol levels. This pose helps to stretch the hamstrings, groin, and hips.

Virabhadrasana I (Warrior Pose I)

Virabhadrasana I yoga asana helps in strengthening the legs and core, thus giving your body support while trying to manage high cholesterol levels.

Virabhadrasana II (Warrior Pose II)

Another excellent yoga asana that can help in lowering your cholesterol levels naturally is Warrior Pose II. This pose helps to stretch the hips and hamstrings.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Try to add 15 minutes of Cobra pose to your workout schedule when trying to lower your cholesterol levels naturally. This pose helps to open the chest and shoulders.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Bow pose is a great yoga asana when trying to control cholesterol levels without medication. This pose helps to stretch the back and hamstrings.

Balasana (Child's Pose)

An effective way to reduce your cholesterol levels is by adding certain yoga asanas to your daily routine. This pose helps to relax the body and mind.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Have you tried the Cobra pose? Add this asana to your exercise routine when trying to manage your cholesterol levels. This pose helps to promote deep relaxation.

NOTE: To perform these exercises, follow the instructions provided by a qualified yoga instructor. Be sure to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.