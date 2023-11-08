How To Lower Cholesterol With Ayurveda: 10 Herbs To Naturally Lower LDL Bad Cholesterol Without Medication

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add these 10 Ayurvedic herbs to your daily routine to lower your bad cholesterol levels naturally at home.

High cholesterol is a serious health condition in which the body's cholesterol count shoots up to a higher level than what is needed. Cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance found in the blood is used by the body to make cells and produce hormones, but due to external factors, sometimes, there is excessive production of cholesterol in the blood, which can cause havoc inside the heart. High cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

What happens when your cholesterol levels are too high? To understand the strange effects of high cholesterol on the body, let us learn what the body goes through when cholesterol levels shoot up. To begin with, there are two main types of cholesterol: LDL (bad) cholesterol and HDL (good) cholesterol. LDL cholesterol builds up in your arteries and can clog them, leading to heart disease and stroke. HDL cholesterol helps remove LDL cholesterol from your arteries.

In this article, we tell you some of the tips that can effectively help in reducing the levels of bad cholesterol in your body and keeping your heart healthy and happy.

10 Ayurvedic Herbs to Lower Your Cholesterol

Apart from medication, there is also another effective weapon that can be used when trying to bring cholesterol under control. Any guesses? We are talking about Ayurveda. Ayurveda uses ancient forms of medicinal treatment methods that can also help in keeping cholesterol under control, thus providing a healthy environment for the heart to survive. Here are 10 Ayurvedic herbs that can help lower LDL cholesterol naturally:

Arjuna Bark

A very commonly used Ayurvedic herb in treating serious health conditions is arjuna bark. This effective Ayurvedic herb has been used in Ayurveda for centuries to treat heart disease. It comes packed with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents which can help in lowering LDL cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation.

Guggul

Ayurvedic herb guggul is also effective when it comes to managing high cholesterol levels. It is extracted from the Commiphora mukul tree and is packed with potent anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering agents.

Amla

Winter season is here! Which means you will find amla all over the market. Grab some if you are dealing with a high cholesterol problem. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, amla has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control.

Turmeric

Packed with curcumin, turmeric is the best Ayurvedic medical herb which can lower your cholesterol levels naturally. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent that can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Giloy

Giloy, another potent Ayurvedic herb which can cholesterol-lowering properties is also great when it comes to managing the condition naturally. Giloy is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve liver function.

Coriander

Coriander is an effective herb when it comes to managing high cholesterol levels. It contains antioxidants that can help to protect against heart disease.

Fenugreek

You can easily find this herb in your kitchen if you live in India. Known by the patent name methi daana, fenugreek seeds are packed with fiber and soluble fiber, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Fenugreek also contains antioxidants that can help to protect against heart disease.

Cumin Seeds

Cumin seeds, aka jeera seeds, are also a great Ayurvedic herb when it comes to managing high cholesterol levels. It is a good source of fiber, which can help to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Cumin also contains antioxidants that can help to protect against heart disease.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most powerful Ayurvedic herbs which has the ability to work effectively in reducing high cholesterol levels in the blood. It is one of the most useful Ayurvedic herbs which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, that can help to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Fennel Seeds

In India, fennel seeds are popularly known by the name saunf. These seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat a variety of health problems, including high cholesterol. It is packed with fiber, which can help to lower LDL cholesterol levels and promote good heart health.