How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally: 10 Ways to Naturally Lower LDL Cholesterol Without Medication

These are the 10 most natural and effective ways to lower your cholesterol levels without medication.

How you live your life, is what decides the fate of your body, and overall health. From diabetes to high blood pressure, every single chronic health condition is a result of your lifestyle choices. In this article, we will talk about one of the most concerning health issues that is triggering several other chronic conditions - High cholesterol levels.

Many factors can cause your cholesterol levels to shoot up, including your diet and how much you are exercising in a day. So, sometimes making quick fixes in your diet can help you lower your cholesterol numbers.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy-like substance that is found in your blood, and your body needs some of it to work properly (such as making hormones, building new cells, etc). However, too much cholesterol in the blood can increase your risk for a number of health problems, including a heart attack or stroke.

10 Ways To Lower Cholesterol Levels Naturally

First thing first, how to know if your blood cholesterol levels are high? Get a blood test done and check your cholesterol levels. Commonly, cholesterol tests measure the amount of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), which is commonly known as "bad cholesterol," and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.

What next? After you know that your blood cholesterol levels are higher, try to make some easy changes in your lifestyle to control LDL cholesterol naturally. A combination of medicine and lifestyle modifications is often necessary for many people to reduce their cholesterol. Even if you take cholesterol medication, doctors often advise making changes to your diet, frequency of exercise, and other lifestyle factors. Here are a few strategies to help reduce your cholesterol naturally:

Embrace a Plant-Based Diet

Making quick changes to what you are adding to your plate is important. Reducing your intake of saturated fats can improve your cholesterol numbers. Add green vegetables, and fruits to your diet.

Choose Lean Meats

Try to include fish and chicken, instead of red meat.

Cut Out Processed Foods

Ultra-processed foods, such as fast food, packaged meals, and soft drinks, can increase your blood cholesterol levels.

Add More Fiber To Your Diet

Foods rich in soluble fiber such as whole grains, seasonal fruits, green vegetables, beans, and lentils, can help the body get rid of cholesterol.

Exercise Regularly

Cardiovascular exercises can help your heart pump blood better, and keep cholesterol at bay.

Reduce Your Stress Levels

Stress can heighten your risk for many health problems. According to the studies, increased stress levels are associated with a rise in LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Quit Smoking

Smoking cigarettes can cause your blood pressure and heart rate to jump.

Avoid Drinking Alcohol

Make sure to avoid drinking too much alcohol when you are at risk of developing high cholesterol-related health issues. This habit can keep your heart healthy and safe.

Keep A Check On Your Weight

Obesity is one of the major risk factors for high cholesterol levels. So, managing your weight can effectively help reduce your cholesterol levels and lower your risk for health conditions.

Try Red Yeast Rice Supplements

Many natural products out there claim to lower cholesterol. Red yeast rice is one of them. They are packed with a compound called monacolin K, which is an ingredient found in some cholesterol-lowering medications.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.