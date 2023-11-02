How To Lower Cholesterol In One Week: 10 Indian Foods To Lower Cholesterol Naturally At Home

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add these 10 Indian superfoods to your daily diet to lower your LDL cholesterol levels naturally at home.

High cholesterol is marked by a sudden rise in your blood cholesterol levels, which is a waxy and fatty substance that is found in all cells. Your body usually needs it to build new cells to build new cells, and produce hormones. However, too much cholesterol can cause some serious health issues, including a heart attack, and a stroke. Excessive cholesterol can cause fat build-ups inside the artery walls, also known as plaque formation. This can narrow your arteries and make it harder for blood to flow through your body. This can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

How To Lower Cholesterol In 7 Days?

There are many lifestyle changes you can do to lower your cholesterol levels, including eating a healthy diet. Here are 10 Indian diet tips to help lower your cholesterol naturally at home:

Fenugreek Seeds (Methi Dana)

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi dana in India, are a great herb to add to your diet when trying to control LDL cholesterol levels naturally at home. These seeds are packed with soluble fiber, which is great for lowering cholesterol levels. You can add methi dana to your curries, or daal or simply drink it after soaking overnight.

Nuts

Which nuts are your favorite? In case you are a fan of nuts, do you know that nuts are also a good source of healthy fats, fiber, and protein? All of these nutrients can help lower cholesterol levels. Some of the best nuts to control LDL cholesterol are almonds, walnuts, and pistachios. Aim to eat a handful of nuts each day.

Oats

Oats are a good option for your break when you want to control your bad cholesterol levels naturally without any medication. Oats are a good source of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. If you are not a big fan of oats, try to add it to your morning smoothie or daal.

Garlic

Garlic is one of those condiments that comes packed with a compound called allicin, which has been shown to lower cholesterol levels. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which work great for those who want to lower their LDL cholesterol levels naturally. You can add this to your regular curry, daal, or just soup.

Green Tea

Another great addition to your daily diet when trying to control cholesterol levels naturally at home is to drink green tea. This tea is packed with antioxidants that can help lower cholesterol levels. You can drink green tea throughout the day.

Fruits

Winter is here, the market will be filled with seasonal vegetables and fruits, grab them if you want to reduce your bad cholesterol levels. Fruits are a good source of fiber and vitamins, that works wonder in keeping the cholesterol under check. Some of the best fruits to lower cholesterol include apples, bananas, berries, and citrus fruits.

Vegetable Oil

Switch to vegetable oil instead of your regular oil to control high cholesterol levels. You can add olive oil and mustard oil, to your diet as they are good sources of healthy fats. These healthy fats are great for lowering cholesterol levels naturally.

Soy

Another great addition to your diet when dealing with high cholesterol levels is to Soy to your diet. This superfood is packed with good sources of protein and fiber. Both these nutrients are great for lowering cholesterol levels.

Dark Chocolate

Who doesn't like to eat dark chocolates? But how many of you know that dark chocolates can be beneficial for those who are dealing with high cholesterol levels? They are packed with protein and fiber. Both of these nutrients can help lower cholesterol levels.

Legumes

Legumes, also known as daal in India, is another great Indian food to control high levels of bad cholesterol. You can consider adding dal, chana masala, or lentil soup, to your daily diet to manage cholesterol levels.

In addition to a good and healthy diet, you should also add exercises to your daily routine to keep LDL cholesterol levels under control.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is just a general overview of Indian diet tips to help lower cholesterol naturally at home. It is important to talk to your doctor before making any major changes to your diet or lifestyle.