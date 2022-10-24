How To Deal With Burn Injuries While Celebrating Diwali

Happy Diwali 2022: It is that day of the year when the whole country celebrates the festival of lights. Diwali festival is celebrated in order to symbolize the spiritual 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance'. On this day, people light up diyas, and candles. But there is one more thing that is used while celebrating this festival - yes, you guessed it right! Firecrackers it is. While it is said that prevention is better than cure, what should one do if there is an emergency? Burn injuries are very common during Diwali celebrations and people get them while bursting firecrackers. Sometimes, they are minor, but they can also be severe. Here are some experts backed tips and tricks to tackle simple burn injuries while bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

How To Manage Burn Injuries?

(Note: Firecrackers are harming nature in many ways, make sure to only burst green firecrackers this year and help the planet breathe and stay healthy)

Take a quick look at the dos and don'ts for handling sudden burn injuries while you are celebrating Diwali:

What's the first thing one should do?

Step-by-step guidelines on handling burn injuries during this Diwali:

The first thing to do in cases of sudden burn injuries is to move away from the site of the fire. Then place the burnt part under normal-temperature running water (tap water). Never add ice to the burn injury, it can make things worse, and increase the injury. After placing the burned part under running water for a few minutes, wrap the area with a clean cotton cloth. In case the burn injury is serious, one should definitely make sure to visit a physician immediately.

Do's And Don'ts After Suffering Burn Injuries

Here are some basic guidelines that one should know:

Do not apply any kind of toothpaste, vegetable peels, or home remedies as they can cause more harm than good. In case of a severe burn injury, the patient must be rushed to a nearby hospital immediately and start with the treatment procedure. Keep the burned part elevated to avoid acute pain. In case of small or minor burn injuries (in which there are no blisters or skin peeling), apply aloe vera gel. In minor burn injury cases, one can also apply silver sulphadiazene ointment. Also, never keep the burn injuries open, always cover them with a clean cotton cloth to avoid further infection.

Team TheHealthSite.com wishes you a very Happy And Safe Diwali this year. Enjoy this day with your family, but make sure to keep safety protocols in mind.

