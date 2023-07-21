How To Control Chest Congestion With Herbal Green Tea?

Drinking herbal tea and even green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content.

All you need to do is to add them to your daily green teacup to help you keep your monsoon cough away!

What is that one thing you cannot ignore with the change of seasons? Lung congestion is something you will find occurring with a prominent build-up of fluid and mucus in the lungs through seasonal change. The constant breathing difficulty, wheezing, and coughing can cause distress and massively impact the quality of life. Over-the-counter medicines are available easily. However, these cough syrups may cause drowsiness or sleepiness, forcing people not to take medication to curb lung congestion.

Herbal Green Tea- Your Ideal Choice

Herbal green tea is an excellent home remedy everyone recommends to control the cold. Dr Pranit Ambulkar, R&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd.,help us understand the type of lung and chest congestion; you must pick the right ingredients for herbal green tea.

Lung Congestion with Breathing Discomfort: Ideally, black pepper, tulsi, and fenugreek help clear the blockage from the lungs and oesophagus. Black pepper is hot potently and can help loosen the phlegm from air passage. When you add the other two ingredients as well, this can release the congestion with ease. Add cloves and cinnamon sticks in hot water or green tea for better reactions.

Lung Congestion with Sore Throat: Tulsi and turmeric are famous for their anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Licorice also has anti-inflammatory and healing properties to warm your sore throat.

A Quick Recipe: Boil one teaspoon of coarse liquorice powder with a quarter spoon of turmeric in a cup of water for 10 mins. Filter and drink the liquid in sips.

Lung Congestion with Sticky Phlegm: Ginger and honey are mucolytic and hence, help in liquifying the sticky, dense phlegm. Black pepper helps loosen the sticky phlegm from the airway and the lungs.

A Quick Recipe:

Take half a teaspoon of grated ginger with 2 to 3 black peppers. Boil in a cup full of water for 10 mins. Filter this later, add one teaspoon of honey, and consume it in sips.

Valuable Tips To Stay Clear Of Lung Congestion This Season

Drinking herbal green tea daily can help relieve your lung and chest congestion. Continue having it for a prolonged duration to get effective results and stay healthy longer. Try inhaling steam regularly. It can clear mucus, ease congestion, and soothe the respiratory tract. Sleep with your head slightly elevated from the rest of your body.

The best part of these ingredients is their ease of availability. You can quickly find these herbs everywhere and grow them in your kitchen garden. All you need to do is to add them to your daily green teacup to help you keep your monsoon cough away!

