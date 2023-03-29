How To Control Blood Sugar Levels: 4 Steps A Diabetes Patient Must Follow At Bedtime

Diabetes Management: Check out these amazing nighttime hacks to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Diabetes is an irreversible health condition that is hard to live with. The condition occurs with the presence of high levels of blood glucose in the body due to a lack of insulin production. But did you know that there are several ways in which one can manage the symptoms associated with this condition, and keep the levels under control? In this article, we will share diabetes management tips that can come in handy for those who are dealing with high blood sugar levels.

Unmanaged Blood Sugar Levels

Although it is irreversible, diabetes can give a patient hard time to continue with the daily activities. Uncontrolled diabetes gives invitation to several health complications, such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, increased hunger, and tons of other problems that can hamper your peaceful life. Here are some listed signs and symptoms that can tell you when your diabetes is getting out of control:

Increased thirst Unexplained weight loss Frequent urination Always feeling fatigued and tired Blurry vision

Does this make you feel your life is ruined and you will never get to enjoy it the way you used to when you were not a diabetic? Not really! The condition is definitely irreversible, but it can be managed with certain lifestyle changes. As most of these symptoms appear at night, one of the worst things a diabetic patient has to deal with is lack of sleep. But worry not! We got your back. We have listed 4 nighttime routines, or you can call them night rituals that a diabetes patient must follow to keep blood sugar levels under control.

Bedtime Routine For Diabetes Patient

If your blood sugar levels are getting out of control and you are suffering the worst symptoms connected with the condition, follow these easy steps right before hitting the bed at night. These nighttime bed routines can not only help you manage your blood glucose levels, but also you will get to enjoy a good night's sleep.

Make Yourself Some Chamomile Tea

A cup of freshly brewed chamomile tea can help you sleep better -- This you already know. But did you know that it can also help in managing blood sugar levels? Yes, chamomile tea is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help in optimizing symptoms of high blood sugar.

Eat Seven Soaked Almonds

If your blood sugar level is high, then consider eating at least 7 soaked almonds every night before sleeping. These nuts are packed with magnesium and tryptophan that improve the quality of your sleep and keep night hunger pangs under control.

Fenugreek Seeds Can Work Wonders

Methi daana, or soaked fenugreek seeds are packed with hypoglycemic properties that help in alleviating the blood sugar levels of the body.

Sit In Vajrasana For 15 Minutes

Another great way to manage diabetes is by performing Vajrasana right before hitting the bed at night. This asana helps in lowering blood pressure, and also managed the blood glucose levels of the body.

Disclaimer: The tips listed above are only meant for managing the symptoms of diabetes, please do not add them to your routine to fight the disease when your symptoms are getting worse. We highly recommend you visit a doctor and take permission before making any changes to your daily routine, and diet.