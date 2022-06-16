How To Clean Your Blood: 10 Healthy Ways To Purify Blood

It is very important to keep the blood free from any toxins to ensure proper functioning of the entire body. Here are some ways to purify the blood:

Blood has a very important function in the body that is responsible for carrying oxygen and nutrients to trillions of cells. It also carries waste products from the cells back to the detoxifying organs and finally out of the system. Apart from that, it also regulates temperature, PH and water levels in our body and is an important part of the immune system. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Veenu Gupta, Consultant Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, to understand in what ways one can purify their blood naturally.

10 Healthy Ways To Purify Blood

Regular Exercise

It is a known fact that exercise helps in strengthening the important organs of the body, but did you know that it also plays a major role in purifying blood? Exercise in any form improves the blood circulation in the body. Apart from increasing blood circulation, it increases sweat production and breathing which plays a crucial role in releasing toxins from the body. The more blood is circulated through the body, the easier it is for the liver and the lymph nodes to function properly.

Water Intake

It is one of the easiest and most natural ways of purifying blood. It expels all the harmful toxins and waste chemicals from the body and plays a major role in hemostasis, a natural reaction of the body to an injury. It contains curcumin, which aids in liver protection by removing toxins and pathogens and improving digestion.

Beetroot

Another natural remedy is beetroot juice which is an excellent blood purifier, essential for keeping skin glowing and healthy. The nitrates in beetroot help in vasodilation, a mechanism that takes place as a result of relaxation of the blood vessel's muscular walls. This helps in enhancing blood flow to areas of the body that are lacking oxygen and/or nutrients.

Berries

These are a rich source of antioxidants and also protect the liver from damage. Adding berries like amla as a part of daily diet can be very beneficial.

Jaggery

It is a rich source of iron with a good detoxifying agent. Jaggery is very crucial for detoxifying the liver as it is rich in zinc and selenium. This helps the liver to perform it's function well and ultimately helps in purifying the blood.

Vegetables

Adding cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and radish helps in purifying the blood. Apart from that, one must also add green, leafy vegetables as a part of the daily diet.

Neem

Blood purifying properties of neem leaves help in aiding toxin levels and the prevention of skin problems such as acne, eczema, and skin rash. Due to its various properties bitter and astringent, neem works excellently as a blood purifier. The anti-viral and anti-fungal properties of neem are very well known.

Lemon

Warm water with lemon helps in promoting fat breakdown inside the body and relieves kidney strain, while the vitamins and minerals in lemons help detox the blood and overall body system.

Foods With Purifying Agents

Many food items like black coffee, garlic, apple cider vinegar, basil leaves, raw ginger are excellent purifying agents.

Proper Sleep

We just cannot underestimate the importance of good quality sleep as many functions of the body along with repairing of the body happens during sleep.