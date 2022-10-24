How To Celebrate A Safe Diwali This Year?

Burn injuries to eye injuries: Take a look at how to make this Diwali safe.

Diwali 2022: The day is here! We wish you all a very happy Diwali, but this festival of lights comes with some challenges which can make it a horror. Therefore it is important to talk about them. One of the most dangerous threats is a burn injury during Diwali. But, there is a solution to these problems - stay safe, and enjoy a safe Diwali by just keeping a few things in mind. Take a look at how to make this Diwali safe.

Experts' Tips On Enjoying Safe Diwali

Take a quick look at how to make your Diwali celebration safe this year:

Avoid wearing loose and synthetic clothes while lighting diyas and candles. Maintain a safe distance while bursting green firecrackers. Avoid burning firecrackers in hand. Always keep a bucket full of water at a hands distance. Do not burn firecrackers that can cause air and noise pollution. Discard the firecrackers after bursting them, they can eventually burn your feet. Wear shoes when bursting firecrackers (preferably green firecrackers). Pick only firecrackers that don't cause a lot of air pollution. Keep a first-aid box ready with basic necessities such as cotton, clean cloth, silver sulphadiazene ointment, etc. Immediately rush to a nearby hospital in case of an emergency. Keep children away from the places where firecrackers are being burned.

