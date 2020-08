. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is responsible for much of its medicinal properties.

Ginger is one of the healthiest spices on the planet. It is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful health benefits. This spice has been part of Indian traditional medicine for centuries. It is known to help improve digestion, reduce nausea, fight the flu and common cold, soothe an upset stomach, ease menstrual cramps, and promote weight loss to name a few. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is responsible for much of its medicinal properties. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects that may be especially beneficial for people with arthritis – inflammation of the joints.

Arthritis can affect one joint or multiple joints. Joint pain and stiffness are the main symptoms of arthritis. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Ginger can function as anti-inflammatory drugs

Several studies have explored the potential of ginger as an effective treatment for arthritis and shown different outcomes.

Some experts believe that ginger may be an alternative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the future. A 2016 review article claimed that ingredients in ginger could not only help manage symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis but also help prevent bone destruction. There is also research that suggests the anti-inflammatory compounds in ginger can function in the same way as COX-2 inhibitors – drugs used to treat pain and inflammation.

In a 2000 study, ginger extract was found to be as effective as ibuprofen in the treatment of arthritis. Another study published in 2016 claimed that ginger and echinacea supplements were effective in reducing inflammation and pain after knee surgery.

Taking ginger extract helped reduce knee pain in people with osteoarthritis, said researchers of a 2001 study.

When taken in high doses, ginger was found to help reduce inflammation and relieve joint pain from rheumatoid arthritis in a 2002 animal study.

Eat or apply to fight joint pain and inflammation

You can reap the anti-inflammatory benefits of ginger by consuming it or applying it on your skin. Next time you feel muscle pain after a heavy workout, grate some raw ginger and have it.

A 2010 study showed that ginger can be an effective pain reliever for muscle pain due to an exercise-induced injury. Study participants reported reduced pain and inflammation after they were advised to consume two grams of either raw ginger or heated ginger daily. Heat-treated ginger was found to have a stronger effect.

Findings of a 2015 study revealed that topical application of ginger extract can help improve osteoarthritis in knees. Participants who applied ginger extract three times per day experienced reduced levels of pain and other symptoms within 12 weeks. A cream or gel containing ginger may also be beneficial, the study suggested.

Ginger has numerous other benefits. It may help prevent, fight, or treat: cancer, tumors, bacterial infection, migraines, diabetes, ulcers, and more.

Caution: Check with a doctor before you use ginger as a home remedy for any ailment. Excess intake of ginger can interfere with some medications, such as warfarin (Coumadin), a blood thinner. Since ginger can also slow blood clotting, taking it along with warfarin might increase the chances of bruising and bleeding.