Today more and more people are turning to home remedies to fight common ailments such as colds, digestive issues and toothaches. While it is a good idea to avoid prescription and over-the-counter drugs as far as possible, not all home remedies are safe or effective. In fact, some could end up doing more harm than good. So, you should always do your homework before trying a home treatment. Here we have listed some popular home remedies that can actually put you in danger.

Putting butter or oil on burns

When you get a minor burn, the first thing you should do is run cool water over the affected area for about 20 minutes. This can cool the skin down, soothe the burn, and prevent further injury. Use cool not cold water or ice, as extreme cold can injure the tissue even more. Some people may suggest applying butter or oil on the burn, but don't do that as it can slow down the cooling process.

Using toothpaste to treat acne and cold sores

The baking soda in toothpaste can help dry out pimple or cold sore, but the other ingredients may irritate your skin, especially your lips. For example, ingredients like alcohol, menthol, and hydrogen peroxide in toothpaste can irritate the skin more than they can help it.

Gargling with mouthwash to treat sore throat

Sore throats are often caused by viral infections, including the common cold or the flu. So, gargling with mouthwash to treat a sore throat doesn’t sound very effective. Sore throat causes inflammation in the throat and mouthwash will irritate it even more. The best thing you can do to treat cold is get plenty of rest and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Cutting warts using a scissor or knife

Warts are raised bumps on your skin caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Cutting off a wart yourself using scissors, knives, or other sharp tools might increase your risk of infection. There are other safe home remedies to remove warts. For example, you can use apple cider vinegar to treat warts. Mix apple cider vinegar and water in the ratio 2:1. Dip a cotton ball in the vinegar-water solution and place it on the wart. Then cover with tape or a bandage, and it on the wart overnight.

Using whiskey as a toothache treatment

This home remedy may excite some people, but it may not be effective as whiskey has very little anesthetic properties. Although trying this treatment won’t do any direct damage, it may cause delay in getting the right treatment and thus worsen the pain.

Taking castor oil to induce labour

Castor oil has used for inducing labour in the past by some midwives. The oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has a strong laxative effect. This is why castor oil is sometimes prescribed for relieving constipation and emptying the intestines before a bowel examination or surgery. However, there is no strong evidence to support claims that castor oil can help to induce labour.