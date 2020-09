Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, could be an inexpensive, safe way to treat many ailments. It is a popular home remedy for heartburn, a burning feeling in the chest or throat. Also known as acid reflux, heartburn occurs when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus, the tube that connects your stomach to your mouth. Overeating, stress, and eating greasy or spicy foods are a few common causes of acid reflux. When acid reflux continues for more than twice a week, it is called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Also Read - Having chia seeds every day can help you control your diabetes, cholesterol and more

Baking soda can provide immediate relief from occasional acid reflux or heartburn by neutralizing stomach acid. Dissolve half a teaspoon of baking soda in at least 125 milliliters (ml), or half a cup of cold water. Drink this mixture slowly to avoid side effects like gas and diarrhea.

Risks and side effects of using baking soda

Baking soda is very high in sodium (629 mg per 1/2 teaspoon) and therefore excessive use may lead to metabolic alkalosis and heart problems. If not used properly, baking soda can cause gas and bloating, increased thirst, and stomach cramps.

This home remedy should be avoided by people with the certain medical conditions like alkalosis (when the body’s pH is higher than normal) appendicitis, edema (swelling caused by excess fluid in the body’s tissues), heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and liver disease. If you have any of these conditions, consult your doctor before taking baking soda. Baking soda is also not suitable for acid reflux during pregnancy.

Baking soda can interact with some medications

Avoid taking baking soda within 2 hours of other medicines. Since it lowers stomach acid levels, it can interfere with the body’s ability to break down and absorb medications. Baking soda can also interact with some drugs such as amphetamines, benzphetamine, digoxin, elvitegravir, gefitinib, ketoconazole, ledipasvir, memantine, and more.

If you are taking another medication, always check first with a doctor before using baking soda as an antacid.

Other benefits of baking soda

Let’s discover some more simple home remedies and incredible health benefits of baking soda.

Use it as a mouthwash

Baking soda mouthwash can help freshen your breath and even provide antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It may also help soothe pain caused by canker sores – small, painful ulcers inside your mouth.

How to use baking soda as mouthwash: Add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to half a glass of warm water, and swish as usual.

Baking soda deodorant

Baking soda can also be used as a deodorant. It can help eliminate the smell of sweat by making the odors less acidic. Mix 1/8 of a teaspoon of baking soda with a little bit of water and rub it under your arms.

Relieve itchy skin and sunburns

A baking soda bath is an age-old remedy for itchy skin caused by bug bites and bee stings. It may also help soothe itching from sunburns.

To make a baking soda bath, add 1–2 cups of baking soda to lukewarm water and soak the affected areas thoroughly. You can also make a paste with baking soda and a bit of water and apply it to the affected area.