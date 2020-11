Want to get rid of ugly bumps on the face and neck? Here are 8 home remedies to treat warts at home.

Warts are ugly bumps on the body. They are harmless growths by one of the many viruses of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. They can appear anywhere, but mostly affects your hands, feet, knees and elbows. Warts usually spread through direct contact with a person with warts. It generally affects children and young adults. Even though they don't mean any harm, they look awful. Moreover, when left untreated, they can grow bigger in size and someone you know might develop them as well. Here are some home remedies to get rid of these ugly bumps effectively.

Home Remedies For Warts

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains malic acid, which can be beneficial for those trying to treat warts. It has antiviral, antibacterial and antibiotic properties that can help to dry up a wart and kill the bacteria causing it. Take an aloe vera leaf and apply the gel on the wart. Do this every day to get rid of these ugly bumps.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

ACV contains antibacterial properties that may help fight HPV. It works like salicylic acid and can help treat infected skin. Mix two tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and a tablespoon of water. Soak a cotton swab and place it on the wart. Cover it with a bandage for 3-4 hours to get rid of it.

Banana Peel

The next time you eat a banana, save the peel! Banana peel has enzymes that help heal the skin. All you need to do is rub the peel on the wart regularly until it disappears.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient required to keep the immune system healthy. It can help improve the body’s reaction to HPV. Extract the oil from a vitamin E tablet and apply it directly on the wart. Cover it with a bandage and leave it overnight. Do this every day for two weeks.

Castor Oil

Castor oil has ricinoleic acid that exhibits properties that reduce the pain caused by warts. Mix a teaspoon of castor oil and 2-3 drops of coconut oil in a bowl. Apply it directly on the area and leave it. You can do this twice every day.

Potato

It is believed that potato juice can dehydrate the wart and help you get rid of it. Cut a small potato in half and rub the cut side on the affected area. Do this twice daily until the bump disappears.

Garlic

Garlic contains antiviral properties, which can help fight the viral infection that causes warts. All you need to do is crush a clove or two of garlic and apply on the bump. Cover it with a bandage and leave it. Do this once daily for 2 weeks for effective results.

Turmeric

This centuries-old remedy is good for warts as well. Turmeric contains a component known as curcumin, which has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help fight HPV infection. For the remedy, mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder and a few drops of coconut oil. Apply this paste on the affected area and keep it covered. Rub a pumice stone over the wart to make it fall.