We live in busy times. Thanks to the hectic pace of modern life, sleeping disorders are the norm today and many people suffer from insomnia. This condition is characterised by sleeplessness. You toss and turn the whole night without falling asleep and then sleep deeply when it is time to get up in the morning. It is true that how much sleep you need may not be the same as the next person. One may need 9 hours of sleep while some can do with just 4 hours of sleep at night. However, for most adults, 7 hours are enough to get up refreshed in the morning. But if you are not getting the required amount of sleep, it can affect your health and your normal functioning. Also Read - Cumin seeds and other home remedies that can help beat insomnia

There are many treatment procedures for insomnia. Doctors may sometimes prescribe sleeping pills, which relax you and lull you into deep sleep. However, these can come with side effects. But if you suffer from this condition, you can also try out some home remedies. These are effective and has no side effects. Here, are a few such home remedies for you to try out. Also Read - Older adults with insomnia are prone to depression: Improve your sleep with aromatherapy and other remedies

Meditation

There are many meditations that you can try to get rid of your insomnia, but mindfulness meditation is the best. Here, you sit quietly while breathing slowly and steadily. While doing so, you observe your breath flowing in and out of your lungs. You also observe your thoughts, feelings and sensations as they come to the fore and then pass. This kind of meditation can also reduce stress, improve concentration and boost immunity. Do this twice a day and see the difference. Also Read - Restless legs syndrome: Have you heard of this condition before?

Yoga

There are many yoga asanas designed to alleviate stress. The slow, controlled movements of these asanas allow you to stay present and focused. If you want to try yoga to get rid of insomnia, go for restorative yoga. Just 20 minutes of this every day will make a big difference to your sleep pattern. It will help you relax and unwind and you will be able to sleep better.

Exercise

If you want to boost your overall health, you need to exercise regularly. It can also help you sleep better. Regular exercise can relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Just 20 minutes of physical activity is enough for the benefits to show. Go for a walk in the evening, do some free-hand exercises in the comfort of your home or go swimming. It will help.

Massage

Massage therapy can also help by reducing feelings of pain, anxiety, and depression. Sometimes, your insomnia may be due to these negative emotions. This is safe but if you have any concerns consult a doctor before you start any kind of massage therapy.

Essential oils

There are many essential oils that can help you sleep better. Lavender improves mood, reduces pain, and promotes sleep. It also works as an antidepressant. You can also take this orally. But consult a doctor before you do this. You may also be allergic to this oil. So always do a skin path test if you are dabbing it on to your skin.