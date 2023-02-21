Home Remedies For Haemorrhoids In Females

Chronic constipation is one of the major causes of haemorrhoids or piles. Ayurveda expert Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh suggests some home remedies for haemorrhoids.

Do you often feel constipated? Do not ignore it, as chronic constipation can lead to haemorrhoids or piles. If your anus is swollen or have a painful lump around the anus, then you are already suffering haemorrhoids. Here are some home remedies for haemorrhoids you can try.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, Ayurvedic Consultant, M.D. in Ayurveda, shed light on the causes of haemorrhoids in female and how it is treated in Ayurveda.

What are Haemorrhoids or piles?

Haemorrhoids or piles are clumps of dilated (enlarged) blood vessels in the lower rectum and anus. The large intestine ends in the anus after passing through the rectum. The anus is where the digestive tract ends and the body's excrement exit. When hemorrhoidal tissue is inflamed, piles develop because haemorrhoids are a cushion of tissue made of blood vessels and elastic fibres. Mostly, constipation causes the veins to grow and their walls to become thin, strained, and irritated, which leads to the formation of piles. Chronic constipation is one of the major causes of haemorrhoids.

Symptoms of Haemorrhoids or Piles

- Your anus may be sore, red, and swollen.

- A hard, possibly painful lump may be felt around the anus.

- A lump that may or may not need to be pushed back into the anus after using the toilet.

- A person with piles may experience the urge to urinate again after passing a stool because the colon is not empty.

- Pain may last longer, sometimes all day, and it may happen both before and after passing the stool.

Causes of Haemorrhoids or Piles

- Indigestion

- Chronic constipation

- Stress

- Constant sitting

- Lack of fibre diet

- Ageing

- Heavy weightlifting

Ayurvedic medicines and home remedies for haemorrhoids

Amaltas: Amaltas seeds possess cathartic properties. Amaltas leaves can successfully relieve swelling, discomfort, and skin irritability.

Haritaki: Haritaki has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. The paste aids in lowering skin infection risk as well as inflammation and oedema. Apply the paste 2-3 times each day.

Aloe-Vera: It has laxative, rejuvenating, relaxing, healing, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effects that relieve digestive tract issues. As a result of its anti-inflammatory qualities, it may help to lessen irritability and ease burning, itching, and swelling.

Daruharidra: It speeds up the healing of piles of wounds. This plant is applied topically to ease pain and inflammation. This herb's fruit aids in igniting the digestive fire and treating spasmodic discomfort.

Jimikand: In cases of constipation and other conditions, it preserves normal bowel movements and balances your digestive system. It works as a laxative in addition to being an anti-inflammatory.

Castor oil: Antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal activities are all present in castor oil. The size of the piles is reduced as a result.

Water: Human body is composed of 70 per cent of water A person should hydrate their body if they wish to get rid of several issues. Moreover, water aids in the removal of faeces from the body and removes extra heat from the body in the form of sweat.

Sitz Bath: Warm baths or sitz baths are beneficial. Dip the anal area into a tub of warm water while enjoying a sitz bath, let it in there for around 10-15 minutes, and then pat it gently dry. For improved outcomes, one can consume medicinal herbs in powder form after consultation with ayurvedic specialists. Use it twice or three times a day, particularly after going to the bathroom. It might enhance cleanliness and lessen discomfort and inflammation brought on by piles.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil can be applied externally or consumed orally. Both approaches can solve your problem. Due to its hydrating qualities, it also aids in relieving itching.

Load up on fibre: Put fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, brown rice, and nuts on your plate. Your stools become softer as a result, and they pass through your body more readily.

Try to use an Indian toilet: Using western commodes does not provide the proper pressure on the bowel to get emptied, due to which Indigestion may aggravate hence one of the reasons for developing piles.

Stop using rough toilet papers: Always use moist towelettes, wipes, or wet toilet paper which is perfume and alcohol-free.

Take note: These Ayurvedic medicines for haemorrhoids or piles are to be taken only after consultation with ayurvedic specialists.