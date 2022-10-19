Home Remedies For Bloating And Acidity: 5 Herbs That Can Help With Digestive Issues

Herbs That Can Help With Digestive Issues

Here are some of the herbs that can help you get rid of digestive issues such as bloating, gastric and acidity.

Are you suffering from digestive problems like bloating, gas and acidity? Then this article is for you. These three are the most common digestive problems that can make a person suffer from severe symptoms such as acute abdominal pain, heartburn, chest pain, smelly burping, and feeling full and heavy on the chest. However, this condition can be easily managed using some quick and easy tricks. Take a look at the below-mentioned herbs that can come in handy.

Herbs For Digestive Problems

Ginger

One of the most common ingredients found in the kitchen - ginger is a great herb for treating digestive problems. Ginger comes packed with properties that can act as a great agent against indigestion, and helps in stimulating gastric acids. It also helps in improving the production of digestive enzymes which plays a big role in getting rid of digestive issues. Ginger, works wonders in expelling gas from the digestive tract.

Black Pepper

Black pepper is a very common spice, which is used as a flavouring agent. It comes packed with piperine, the agent that effectively improves the secretion of bile juice/acids. Bile acids help in breaking down foods, which in a way promotes healthy digestion.

Jeera or Cumin

Cumin seeds or jeera is another great ingredient that can be easily found in the kitchen and works wonders in promoting good digestive health. You can soak a spoonful full of jeera overnight, and consume it the next morning empty stomach.

Mint

Mint is a cooling agent, which helps in soothing irritated stomach walls. You can probably have a cup of mint tea or a glass of water infused with mint.

Fennel Seeds

Another herb that can effectively help in getting rid of severe digestive issues are fennel seeds. Fennel seeds, also known as saunf, come packed with digestive-friendly medicinal properties. These seeds have antispasmodic action which helps in relaxing the contracted muscles of the intestine, responsible for digestive problems. Saunf also helps in relieving gas from the digestive tract.