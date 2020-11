Do your gums bleed easily? Do you see blood stains on your toothbrush? It might be because of something simple, like using the wrong technique when you brush or floss. Or it could be a sign of a serious health condition that you are not able to see. While caring for your teeth is important, many people forget the value of caring for your gums, which is an important part of your oral hygiene regimen. Your gums are the foundation of a healthy mouth and if you’re not taking care of them, you’re really at risk for oral health issues. Since gums provide important support for your teeth, take good care of them, and take action if you notice bleeding gums. Let’s first see what are bleeding gums and what causes them to bleed. Also Read - Mouth ulcers can be an irritant: Try these effective home remedies to get relief

What do bleeding gums mean?

Problems such as bleeding gums can be a sign that you are not taking good care of your gums and that you need to take action to help prevent the progression to a more advanced form of your gum disease. Since so many people have gingivitis and bleeding gums, people often don't take it seriously enough. But it is really a very important part of your complete oral hygiene or for your oral health.

What causes your gums to bleed?

Bleeding gums are not just ugly to see but can also be painful and make your life standstill. Your gums can bleed because of the following reasons:

Using a wrong toothbrush

One of the most common reasons why your gums are bleeding is your brushing habits. If your toothbrush is too hard or too soft, it can make your gums bleed.

Have gingivitis

An unhygienic mouth can be home to various bacteria, which can lead to plaque build-up on your gum line. The accumulation of plaque on your gums can cause gingivitis, which in turn can cause inflammation and bleeding in the gums.

Using floss

If you are one of those who have just started a flossing routine and your gums aren’t used to it yet, you can have bleeding gums.

Diabetes

Bleeding gums can be signs that you are suffering from type 1 or type 2 diabetes. If you have some other symptoms of diabetes along with bleeding gums then consult your doctor.

Vitamin deficiencies

If your body is lacking important vitamins such as vitamin C and vitamin K, you might see your gums bleeding. Try to maintain a healthy diet in this case.

Ways to keep your gums healthy

There are many ways to help improve your oral health and help eliminate bleeding gums. Some of these are:

Use the right toothbrush

Brushing with a soft-bristle toothbrush in a circular motion will help stimulate your gums, help prevent bleeding gums, and strengthen the tissue that protects your teeth.

Saltwater rinse

Salt has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help reduce the swelling and combat infections that cause bleeding gums. All you need is warm water and some salt; mix the two and rinse your mouth thoroughly with the solution. Use it at least two to three times a day.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is a process of swishing some oil in your mouth to help fight infections that cause your gums to bleed. Rinse with coconut oil or sesame oil to ensure that your mouth is wary of harmful bacterial growth.

Practice good oral hygiene

Bleeding gums may be a sign of poor dental hygiene. Good oral hygiene means brushing your teeth at least twice daily and flossing once a day.

Quit smoking

Tobacco can be hazardous when it comes to your oral health. Smoking can lower your body’s immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off plaque bacteria. This can lead to gum disease.

Have a diet rich in vitamin C and K

Eating foods rich in vitamin C and vitamin K can strengthen your immune system and help fight off the gum infections that cause bleeding gums. Include more greens in your diet and foods such as – carrot, lime, spinach, kale, etc.