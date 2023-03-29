Home Remedies For Acidity: 9 Ways To Get Rid of Excess Gas From Your Stomach

- Health A-Z
Acidity is one of the most common health problems that indigestion can invite. That burning sensation in your chest that occurs when the stomach acid backs up into your oesophagus is what we call heartburn due to acidity. The condition can get extremely painful if not treated on time. Digestion issues, especially acidity, can be extremely uncomfortable, so it's imperative to find an easy solution that can work for you. In this article, we will tell you how you can manage your acidity problem easily at home without popping those over-the-counter medicines.
If you are one of those who always look out for natural remedies to treat a condition, then you are at the right place.
Excess acidity, also known as acid reflux, usually occurs when the gastric glands present in the stomach overproduce stomach acid. This can mainly happen due to several factors, some of which include:
The condition can also be caused by medicines, but only in a few cases.
Stomach acidity not only leads to a burning sensation in the abdomen, throat, or chest, but it can also cause some severe health problems, these include:
There are a few simple things you can do to get quickly rid of stomach acidity or ease the symptoms that it can cause. Check out the complete list of home remedies that you can use to get rid of stomach acidity and help your body feel light.
Ginger can act as an excellent natural remedy for acidity. It can help you get instant relief from heartburn and indigestion.
Also known as pudina, these leaves can help in solving indigestion problems. Mint leaves are cooling in nature and drinking mint tea can solve the acidity problem.
These medicinal leaves are known to help with the production of mucus in the stomach. This mucus production helps in solving acidity problems.
Also known as Chaas. This amazing drink is great for solving acidity issues. Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid, which helps in neutralizing stomach acid and eases the symptoms of acidity.
Rich in natural oils, almonds are great for solving stomach issues. It also keeps the stomach in good health and safe from the acid formation.
Yes, gur is another home remedy to treat heartburn and acid reflux. It helps with the digestive process and offers relief from acidity.
This summer fruit is excellent to treat acidity problems.
Consuming the right amount of water is important to help keep the stomach safe from acidity issues or indigestion problems.
