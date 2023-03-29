Home Remedies For Acidity: 9 Ways To Get Rid of Excess Gas From Your Stomach

Acidity can give rise to chest pain, and abdominal discomfort. Here are some easy home remedies that can help you keep your stomach free from such complications.

Acidity is one of the most common health problems that indigestion can invite. That burning sensation in your chest that occurs when the stomach acid backs up into your oesophagus is what we call heartburn due to acidity. The condition can get extremely painful if not treated on time. Digestion issues, especially acidity, can be extremely uncomfortable, so it's imperative to find an easy solution that can work for you. In this article, we will tell you how you can manage your acidity problem easily at home without popping those over-the-counter medicines.

If you are one of those who always look out for natural remedies to treat a condition, then you are at the right place.

How Does Stomach Acidity Form?

Excess acidity, also known as acid reflux, usually occurs when the gastric glands present in the stomach overproduce stomach acid. This can mainly happen due to several factors, some of which include:

Irregular eating habits Overeating or eating too quickly Lying down too soon after eating Consuming spicy and oily foods Excessive caffeine, Drinking a lot of carbonated beverages Excessive alcohol consumption Being overweight Smoking Stress and anxiety

The condition can also be caused by medicines, but only in a few cases.

What Happens When Acid Forms Inside The Stomach

Stomach acidity not only leads to a burning sensation in the abdomen, throat, or chest, but it can also cause some severe health problems, these include:

Vomiting Belching Nausea Chest pain Back pain Unable to move Trouble breathing

Home Remedies To Treat Acidity

There are a few simple things you can do to get quickly rid of stomach acidity or ease the symptoms that it can cause. Check out the complete list of home remedies that you can use to get rid of stomach acidity and help your body feel light.

Ginger

Ginger can act as an excellent natural remedy for acidity. It can help you get instant relief from heartburn and indigestion.

Mint Leaves

Also known as pudina, these leaves can help in solving indigestion problems. Mint leaves are cooling in nature and drinking mint tea can solve the acidity problem.

Tulsi Leaves

These medicinal leaves are known to help with the production of mucus in the stomach. This mucus production helps in solving acidity problems.

Buttermilk

Also known as Chaas. This amazing drink is great for solving acidity issues. Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid, which helps in neutralizing stomach acid and eases the symptoms of acidity.

Raw Almonds

Rich in natural oils, almonds are great for solving stomach issues. It also keeps the stomach in good health and safe from the acid formation.

Jaggery

Yes, gur is another home remedy to treat heartburn and acid reflux. It helps with the digestive process and offers relief from acidity.

Watermelons

This summer fruit is excellent to treat acidity problems.

Drink Water

Consuming the right amount of water is important to help keep the stomach safe from acidity issues or indigestion problems.