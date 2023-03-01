Home Remedies: 7 Natural Ways To Induce Vomiting Safely

Home Remedies: 7 Natural Ways To Induce Vomiting Safely

Try these safe and tested ways to induce vomiting naturally.

Yes, you read that right. We are going to talk about how to induce vomiting when you are feeling uneasy and uncomfortable. You may ask why would anyone want to do that. Well, even though vomiting can be a warning sign of something terribly going wrong inside the body. But, sometimes it can be necessary to induce vomiting in order to cure a nasty case of a hangover or a bad episode of acidity. And trust us, it is not a bad thing to do. Sometimes when your stomach is not feeling right, or you are nauseous, helping the stomach get rid of the things that are there inside is the best thing to do. However, forcibly inducing vomiting can sometimes lead to internal bleeding and cause severe injuries to your throat (food pipe).

How To Induce Vomiting Safely?

Be it a handover, or stomach acidity, if you want to throw up, then try these easy techniques that will help you vomit safely without any internal damage.

Drink Plenty of Water

In order to make the complete process of vomiting easier, it is important to keep your stomach full. Having lots of water can help in easing the strain on the stomach, oesophagus, and throat while throwing up. Water also helps in diluting the foods that are there in your stomach which makes it easy for expulsion. However, experts advise that one should never throw up immediately after drinking water. It is best o wait for at least 10-15 minutes.

Use Your Fingers

One of the easiest ways to trigger a gag reflex is by sticking your fingers inside the throat (deep inside your throat). However, make sure to clean your fingers before your start doing this. All you need to do is stick your index and middle finger deep into your throat. Repeat this 2-3 times and you will see stuff coming out from your food pipe. Do not do it when you have long nails, this can cause injury to your throat.

Look At Vomiting Pictures

Yes, another way to induce vomiting naturally and safely is by looking at images where a person could be seen throwing up. Just the sight of it will help you throw up. Make sure to watch it when you are inside the washroom and near the basin.

Gargling Warm Water Can Help

Another easy and safe way to trigger nausea is by gargling warm water (you can also add a pinch of salt). Do this for at least 10 seconds at a stretch. The activity towards the back of your mouth will trigger the gag reflex.

You may like to read

Use Worst Memories

Well, you can also try this interesting way -- remembering instances from the past which can be a little extra disgusting. This will trigger your nauseous feeling and help you throw up without any complications.

Smell Bad Stuff

Vomiting can help you feel better sometimes, but this process requires you to feel disgusting. You can try smelling objects with bad odour. Like a rotten fish piece, socks, etc.

Spin Around

Spinning round and round can help a person induce vomiting naturally, and also safely. Yes, it is true. However, try it only when you are advised to do so.

Also, do not forget that vomiting should be induced only when it is extremely important or necessary. Doing it frequently can be erosive to the enamel of your teeth and also lead to severe injuries to the throat and also your oesophagus.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned natural ways to induce vomiting safely are backed by experts. However, it is recommended that you visit a doctor when you feel uncomfortable and uneasy.