High Uric Acid: 5 Foods To Add In Your Diet To Lower Uric Acid Levels Naturally

5 Foods To Add In Your Diet To Lower Uric Acid Levels Naturally

Add these 5 foods to your diet when suffering from high uric acid.

Uric acid is a waste product which is found in the blood. It is produced when the body breaks down chemicals called purines. Most of the uric acid gets dissolved in the blood and flushed out of the body as a part of the urine. However, in rare cases, excessive presence of uric acid in the body can lead to complications as not all of it gets flushed out of the body. If you are also suffering from high uric acid, make these 5 foods a part of your daily diet, and see how it helps in reducing your uric acid levels naturally.

Foods For Uric Acid

If you are suffering from high uric acid, try to all these 5 foods to your daily diet. Consuming these foods in a limited quantity can help in lowering uric acid levels naturally.

Banana

Bananas are low in purines and they come packed with vitamin C, which makes these yellow fruits the best food to eat when someone is suffering from gout. Adding bananas to your diet when suffering from high uric acid, one must switch to low-purine foods to lower the amount of uric acid in the blood and reduce the risk of recurrent gout attacks.

Apples

These red fruits are extremely rich in high dietary fibre content, which is also known for lowering uric acids naturally. Experts say fibre absorbs uric acid from the blood and eliminates any of its excess amount from the blood. Apples also contain malic acid, which helps in reducing uric acid levels.

Cherries

Cherries are packed with anthocyanins, which are extremely beneficial for reducing uric acid levels. Anthocyanins are also found in other fruits such as blueberries. Therefore, adding cherries and blueberries are great for managing uric acid levels naturally.

Coffee

As per studies, coffee can help in lowering uric acid levels by increasing the rate at which the body excretes uric acid. Coffee is also great for competing with the enzyme that breaks down purines in the body. Thus adding a limited amount of coffee to your diet is great when you are suffering from high uric acid.

Lemon Juice

Who doesn't know the health benefits of lemons? Lemon or lemon juice are great remedies and extremely good for those who are suffering from high uric acid. Lemon juice can also help in preventing gout in people with high uric acid levels.

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned 5 foods to lower high uric acid levels in the body are only home remedies, and shouldn't be considered as medical remedies. We suggest you visit a doctor and get yourself checked when your uric acid levels are high.)

