High Uric Acid: 10 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Manage Joint Pain And Inflammation In Winter

High uric acid is a condition that is marked by the excess presence of uric acid in the urine or the kidney. Scroll down to know how you can keep this condition under control easily at home.

Suffering from high uric acid? We have the perfect remedy for you that can not only help you keep the symptoms of the condition under control, but also prevent it from coming back again. High uric acid is a condition that is marked by the excess presence of uric acid in the urine or the kidney. The two worst symptoms associated with high uric acid are joint pain and swelling (inflammation). In winter, it becomes even worse for the patients to manage the condition and symptoms related to it. Today, in this article we will look at some Ayurvedic home remedies that can help in keeping the condition under control, especially during the cold season.

Ayurvedic Tips To Manage High Uric Acid Levels

In order to keep the level of uric acid in the blood or kidney, it is important to understand some easy home remedies. Below is a list of all the Ayurvedic tips that a patient suffering from high uric acid can consider adopting:

Exercising regularly Drinking enough water Say no to lentils, beans, and wheat Have early dinners Keep your diet light and simple Work on your metabolism rate Keep stress at bay Complete 8 hours of sleep Eat clean foods, and more vegetables, and avoid frozen foods Consume probiotic foods

One can also use Giloy to treat this condition. Giloy, also known as Guduchi is one of the most effective and amazing ayurvedic herbs that is being used for years to treat gout. In case you have a giloy plant at home, soak them overnight. Next morning - crush and boil them in 1 glass of water. Bring it to a boil, strain the drink and have it like juice.

What Causes High Uric Acid

Some of the common risk factors associated with high uric acid are low metabolism rate, poor gut health, sedentary lifestyle, overconsumption of protein and less fat, heavy dinner, sleep apnea, poor eating pattern, not giving the body enough fluid, kidney dysfunction, and eating excessive meat.

Therefore, following the right diet is important in order to keep uric acid levels under control.

(Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned tips are only suggestions. One must consider visiting a doctor in order for the symptoms to be too serious. Also, it is advisable to consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.)

