High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Flush Out Bad Cholesterol From Your Body

Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can help you flush out bad cholesterol from your blood.

High cholesterol is a serious health condition which is marked by the excessive presence of bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is produced by the liver and found in some foods. The body usually needs it to produce and make essential hormones and vitamins that can help regulate the daily activities of the body. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can be dangerous, and lead to some serious health consequences, including heart attack and stroke. How does that happen? When your blood cholesterol is high, the chances of developing plaques - accumulation of fatty waxy cholesterol, is high. This plaque sticks to the walls of your arteries, causing them to narrow down. This eventually hinders the blood flow in the arteries, leading to severe heart attacks.

In a recent study, experts have stated that men are at higher risk of suffering a heart-related disease, compared to women. The other part of the study has also outlined high cholesterol as one of the contributing factors to this health disaster. In this article, we take a close look at the risk of high cholesterol in men, the various symptoms and most importantly effective tips to control the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Lower Bad Cholesterol

Can Ayurveda help in managing blood cholesterol levels in men? We have got the answer for you. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine that has been practised for thousands of years. It has been proven that ayurvedic herbs have benefits in treating a number of medical conditions including excessive cholesterol.

Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can help flush out bad cholesterol from your body

Garlic

Garlic is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory herb that has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels. It contains substances called allicin and diallyl disulfide, which have been found to prevent the liver from producing cholesterol. You can consume raw garlic, add it to cuisine, or take it as a supplement.

Guggul

Guggul is a resin obtained from the Commiphora mukul tree. This powerful Ayurvedic herb has been found to lower cholesterol levels by boosting the production of bile acids, which aid in the body's removal of cholesterol. Guggul is a supplement that can be consumed or added to food.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is another Ayurvedic herb which has been used for many years to cure a number of illnesses, including excessive cholesterol. It has soluble fibre, which aids in removing cholesterol from the body by binding to it. You can drink fenugreek tea, add it to food, or take it as a supplement.

Ashwagandha

Another effective Ayurvedic herb to control the levels of bad cholesterol in your body is Ashwagandha. An adaptogenic herb called ashwagandha has been found to reduce cholesterol levels by lowering stress and inflammation. You can drink it as tea or as a supplement.

Amla

Superfood Aamla is another fruit which can be great for flushing out bad cholesterol from your body. This fruit is also packed with vitamin C, and per experts, vitamin C works great in reducing cholesterol levels by raising HDL (good) cholesterol production and decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol production. Amla can be juiced or used as a supplement.

Turmeric

Spices like turmeric have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been demonstrated to reduce cholesterol levels by lowering the liver's synthesis of cholesterol. You can consume turmeric as a supplement or cook with it.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini in India, is another Ayurvedic herb that has the ability to control high blood cholesterol levels in men. Cinnamon is a spice that has been shown to reduce bad cholesterol levels by raising HDL (good) cholesterol production and decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol production. Cinnamon can be consumed as a supplement or added to food.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

