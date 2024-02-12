High Cholesterol Management Tips: 5 Types of Milk To Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels And Avoid Heart Disease

High Cholesterol Management Tips: 5 Types of Milk To Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels And Avoid Heart Disease

Are you suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add this one delicious milk to your diet to lower your bad LDL cholesterol levels naturally at home.

Cholesterol, the fatty waxy substance that is found in the blood is important for the body to produce hormones and build new cells. However,r too much of it can be dangerous for your heart health, as it can lead to the narrowing of your arteries by causing plaques inside the walls and thus hindering the regular blood flow. When this happens, your body gets exposed to serious heart health troubles, including a heart attack and a stroke. This is why they say that managing elevated cholesterol levels is one of the most important steps towards a better heart-healthy life. You can do so by maintaining a balanced diet, staying active, and opting for smarter milk choices When your cholesterol levels are under control thus lowering heart disease risks. Yes, you read that right! milk can also help in lowering your cholesterol levels. Wondering which milk to try? Let's explore this in today's article.

How To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally?

Dealing with cholesterol is no easy task. This waxy substance in our bloodstream, necessary as it may be, spirals into health issues when its levels rise too high, particularly affecting our hearts. This article sheds light on how to curtail high cholesterol, along with discussing which type of milk is the best bet to bring it under control.

What Is Cholesterol?

Before we delve into the management tips to lower bad cholesterol levels in the body, let us first take a close look at what cholesterol is all about. Well, cholesterol comes in two forms: 'bad' cholesterol, known scientifically as low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and 'good' cholesterol, or high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Elevated LDL cholesterol leads to arterial plaque, putting us at risk of heart-related diseases.

TRENDING NOW

Tips to Keep High Cholesterol at Bay

Here are the top 5 tips that can help you lower your cholesterol levels naturally at home.

Follow A Healthy Diet Routine

Diet is the first thing that you need to focus on when trying to control cholesterol levels. A nutritious diet is key to holding cholesterol levels at arm's length. Try and steer clear of saturated and trans fats as they are major culprits in raising LDL. Instead, go for a diet stocked with fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Regular Workouts

Make sure to not settle down and do nothing throughout the day. Staying in motion can boost HDL cholesterol, pushing down LDL cholesterol. Make it a habit to sweat it out for at least 30 minutes on most days, through activities like brisk walking or cycling.

You may like to read

Quit Smoking For The Sake Of Your Heart

Say no to smoking! Why? Well, smoking wreaks havoc on your blood vessels and drowns your HDL cholesterol levels. Kick the habit to bring about an improvement in your cholesterol levels and heart health.

No More Excessive Drinking

Drinking too much alcohol can lead to a sudden spike in your cholesterol levels, thus increasing your chances of suffering serious heart ailments. Imbibing in moderation or cutting it out completely is the best approach.

Control Your Weight

The first thing to keep in mind when trying to manage your cholesterol levels and heart health is to keep a close check on your weight. Being overweight can put you on the fast track to high cholesterol. Keeping your weight in check through a balanced diet and consistent exercise is highly recommended.

5 Best Milk Alternatives to Battle Bad Cholesterol

Skim Milk: Skim milk is a favourite among those trying to keep cholesterol levels down. Low in saturated fat and cholesterol, yet providing vital nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, makes it an ideal choice.

Soy Milk: Replace dairy milk with plant-derived soy milk. It's free from cholesterol and loaded with unsaturated fats that are good for the heart. Soy milk also has plant sterols that push down LDL cholesterol levels. Almond Milk: Another dairy-free alternative that can help lower LDL cholesterol is almond milk. Its heart-friendly monounsaturated fats combined with low saturated fat and cholesterol content make it a favourite. Oat Milk: Oat milk, coming from oats, is a boon for those with high cholesterol. Low in saturated fat and rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber, it effectively helps lower LDL cholesterol levels. Low-Fat Milk: If you are not able to buy yourself all the above milk options, you can simply try to add a glass of low-fat milk to your diet. A glass of this milk can help in managing your cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: Including skim milk, soy milk, almond milk, or oat milk in the meal plan can help manage cholesterol levels. Always seek guidance from a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before any drastic dietary or lifestyle changes.