High Cholesterol Management Tips: 5 Cooking Oils That Can Lower Your Bad Cholesterol Levels

High Cholesterol Levels: Cholesterol is important for the body in many ways. This waxy-fatty substance found in the blood helps in the making of the cells, and other important hormones. But you must have heard that nothing is good when it crosses its limit. Similarly, too much cholesterol can also have some severe negative impact on your body. It can cause plaque buildup inside the arteries, leading to chronic heart health issues. In order to avert such health complications that may arise when your cholesterol levels are too high, you need to know some easy home remedies that can keep you safe.

When we talk about home remedies, the first thing that comes in the line is our kitchen. The kitchen is where it all comes from. Wondering why we say that? Well, your lifestyle habits including diet, play a major role in how your body reacts, or how your health is. Taking that into account, today, in this article, we will tell you the 5 healthiest oils that you can add to your diet to avert health complications due to a spike in cholesterol levels.

Oils For High Cholesterol Patients

Why are we talking about oils particularly? Well, It is so because one must take note of saturated fats that are present in oils. These saturated fats in oils are responsible for spikes in cholesterol levels. For instance, saturated fats found in coconut oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil may raise levels of so-called "bad" cholesterol.

Healthy Oils To Lower Cholesterol Levels

Sesame Oil

This oil comes with a low smoke point compared to others available in the market. But did you know that it is free of cholesterol? Yes, you read that right! Adding this cooking oil to your diet can help you keep your heart safe. Also, sesame oil contains a balanced amount of fats, with over 5 g of monounsaturated fat and 2 g of saturated fat in each tablespoon.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is expensive, but it is great for those who are suffering from high cholesterol levels. This oil is made from the pressed flesh of the avocado fruit. This oil comes packed with the highest concentration of monounsaturated fats, which provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and heart health advantages.

Chia Seed Oil

Why should one add chia seed oil to your diet while suffering from high cholesterol levels? It is because, these golden seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid, which contributes to the production of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Olive Oil

Who doesn't know the amazing benefits of olive oil? This oil is packed with anti-inflammatory qualities which is great for those who are dealing with high cholesterol levels. However, the smoke point of olive oil is not very high. This is why it is best to use this oil as a salad dressing or on top of pasta for extra flavour.

Peanut Oil

Peanut oil is another great option for keeping your cholesterol numbers low. This high-heat cooking oil derived from peanut plant seeds is perfect for grilling, roasting vegetables, and searing meats.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

