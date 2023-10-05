High Cholesterol Management: 10 Tips To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Management: 10 Tips To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try these easy home remedies to fix the issue naturally at home.

The presence of too much cholesterol in the blood is what causes high cholesterol levels in the body. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is found in all of the body's cells. Several important functions in the body, including the synthesis of hormones and the construction of cell membranes, require it. However, nothing in excessive amounts is good for your health, and the same goes for your blood cholesterol levels. Too much cholesterol can lead to the formation of plaques in the arteries. These plaques can narrow and harden the arteries, making it difficult for blood to flow freely. This can lead to serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease.

How To Get Rid of Bad Cholesterol Naturally?

There are many ways in which you can control your blood cholesterol levels, some of them include making quick changes in your lifestyle habits such as what you are eating, drinking, and when you are eating them. In this article, we talk about all the natural ways in which one can manage high cholesterol levels at home.

Exercise Regularly

Try to incorporate some sort of workout schedule into your daily routine. A 15-minute walking, brisk walking, and yoga session can help in bringing your cholesterol levels under control. You can also practice some easy strength training such as crunches, leg raises, and dumbbell lifting. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

TRENDING NOW

Follow A Healthy Diet

Try to follow a healthy diet when trying to bring blood cholesterol levels under control. This diet should consist of plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It also means limiting saturated and unhealthy fats, cholesterol, and sodium.

Control Your Weight

Obesity is one of the most dangerous contributing to a sudden spike in blood cholesterol levels. This is why it is important to manage your weight when trying to bring cholesterol levels under control naturally. Even a small amount of weight loss can help to lower your cholesterol levels.

Quit Smoking

You must quit smoking when trying to bring cholesterol levels under control. This is mainly because smoking raises your LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and lowers your HDL (good) cholesterol levels. If you are a chain c=smoker, make sure to get your cholesterol levels checked.

You may like to read

Limit Your Alcohol Consumption Levels

Dear alcohol lovers, control your urges for the sake of your heart. Excessive alcohol intake can be harmful to your heart and overall health. Alcohol can raise your triglyceride levels, which is another type of blood fat.

Sleep Properly

Try to give your body enough rest every day to keep the heart healthy. Not sleeping well can invite tons of health issues including high cholesterol levels. As per Ayurveda, an adult needs 7-8 hours of sleep per night to stay healthy.

Manage Your Stress Levels

It is important to know that stress can contribute to the development of several serious health conditions, including high blood cholesterol levels. Therefore, if you are at risk of high LDL levels, find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.

Add Soluble Fiber To Your Diet

It is important to add lots of soluble fibers to your diet. Soluble fiber helps to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Good sources of soluble fiber include oats, barley, beans, lentils, and fruits and vegetables such as apples, pears, and citrus fruits.

Start With Plant-Based Diet

You can also include plant-based foods in your diet when trying to control your blood cholesterol levels. Plant sterols and stanols are plant substances that can help to block the absorption of cholesterol in the gut. Good sources of plant sterols and stanols include fortified foods, such as margarine, yogurt, and orange juice.

Fish Oil Supplements

You can also add fish oil supplements to your diet. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to lower triglyceride levels and raise HDL cholesterol levels.

If you have high cholesterol, it is important to talk to your doctor about the best way to manage your condition. Your doctor may recommend medication in addition to lifestyle changes.

High Cholesterol Management Tips

Here are some additional tips that may help to lower high cholesterol levels:

Consume nuts and seeds. Healthy fats, protein, and fibre can all be found in nuts and seeds. Every day, try to eat a handful of nuts or seeds. Don't forget to eat avocados. Healthy fats, fibre, and potassium are all present in avocados in good amounts. ingest spices. There is evidence that several spices, like garlic and turmeric, can lower cholesterol levels. Take in probiotics. Live bacteria called probiotics are beneficial for your digestive system. According to certain research, probiotics can reduce cholesterol. It is crucial to remember that this advice cannot take the place of medication or other lifestyle modifications. It's crucial to discuss the optimal management strategy for high cholesterol with your doctor.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES