High Cholesterol Management: 10 Homemade Drinks For Reducing Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Management: 10 Homemade Drinks For Reducing Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

These 10 homemade drinks can effectively help in reducing the levels of bad cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in the blood. Our body uses this substance to make new cells and produce essential hormones. However, sometimes excessive accumulation of cholesterol can happen inside the body, which can be harmful to the body - especially the heart. So, what exactly happens when there is too much cholesterol in the blood? Excessive amounts of cholesterol in the blood can accumulate on the walls of your arteries. This accumulated cholesterol is called plaque. Over time, plaque can narrow or block your arteries, making it difficult for blood to flow to your heart, brain, and other organs. This plaque formation in the arteries can lead to a number of health problems, including:

Heart Attack: If plaque blocks a coronary artery, which is a blood vessel that supplies blood to your heart, it can cause a heart attack. Stroke: If plaque blocks an artery in your brain, it can cause a stroke. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): This condition causes the narrowing of the arteries in your legs and feet, which can reduce blood flow and lead to pain, numbness, and cramping. Aneurysm: An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery. If an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause life-threatening bleeding.

High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, which are two leading causes of death worldwide.

In this article, we tell you about 10 homemade drinks that can help a person get rid of accumulated cholesterol from the blood.

TRENDING NOW

High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: 10 Homemade Drinks To Reduce LDL Levels Naturally

Here are 10 homemade drinks that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels naturally:

Green Tea

Catechins, an antioxidant found in green tea, have been shown to increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels while decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Simply steep a tea bag or loose-leaf tea in boiling water for three to five minutes to produce green tea.

Oat Milk

Oat milk contains soluble fibres called beta-glucans that bind to LDL cholesterol in the gut and stop it from being absorbed into the bloodstream, hence lowering LDL cholesterol levels. Oat milk is made by simply blending oats and water, then straining.

You may like to read

Soy Milk

Isoflavones, plant-based substances that have been proven to decrease LDL cholesterol levels, are present in soy milk. Soybeans and water are simply blended and strained to create soy milk.

Tomato Juice

Lycopene, an antioxidant that has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol levels, is a component of tomato juice. To make tomato juice, just combine tomatoes or use tomato juice that has already been prepared.

Berry Smoothie

Berries are a good source of antioxidants, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. To make a berry smoothie, simply blend berries with milk, yogurt, or juice.

Citrus Juice

Vitamin C, which can help decrease LDL cholesterol levels, is present in citrus fruits. Simply squeeze the juice from oranges, grapefruits, or lemons to make citrus juice.

Pomegranate Juice

Polyphenols, an antioxidant found in pomegranate juice, have been found to reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Pomegranates can be blended to make juice, or you can buy pre-made pomegranate juice.

Red Wine

Resveratrol, an antioxidant found in red wine, has been demonstrated to reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Red wine should be eaten in moderation because it can also cause blood pressure to rise, it's vital to remember that.

Cocoa Drink

Flavonoids, an antioxidant found in cocoa, have been demonstrated to reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Simply combine cocoa powder with hot water or milk to produce a hot beverage.

Turmeric Drink

Turmeric aka haldi, is one of the most popular ones used in Indian cooking. Curcumin, a substance that has been demonstrated to decrease LDL cholesterol levels, is a component of this spice. Simply combine turmeric powder with hot water or milk to create a drink.

It is important to note that these homemade drinks are not a magic bullet for lowering cholesterol levels. One must understand that high cholesterol is a result of poor lifestyle habits, therefore, it is important to combine a healthy diet and regular exercise to manage this condition naturally at home.

RECOMMENDED STORIES