High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Top 7 Ayurvedic Spices That Can Help Flush Out Bad LDL Naturally

High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Top 7 Ayurvedic Spices That Can Help Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol Naturally

Cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance that is usually found in our blood, is produced by our liver and gained from some foods. Although the body needs it to function properly, an excess amount of cholesterol can lead to tons of serious health complications, including heart attack, stroke, etc. Elevated cholesterol levels can stem from poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, or genetic predisposition. If you have been told you have high cholesterol, you must understand how to keep your body's cholesterol levels under check and lower your heart disease risk naturally.

Top 7 Ayurvedic Spices That Can Help Lower Cholesterol Levels Naturally

One of the most effective ways to naturally reduce your cholesterol levels is by adding the right amount of Ayurvedic spices to your meals. Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medicinal system, focuses on natural remedies for health and wellness. Thus when you are trying to manage your good cholesterol level at home, the best choice you have is to add Ayurveda to your routine. Ayurvedic spices have been utilized for hundreds of years to manage various health conditions, including high cholesterol. Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic spices that can help naturally flush out bad LDL cholesterol from your arteries without the help of medicines:

Turmeric

Turmeric, aka haldi is a powerful herb that comes packed with several health benefits. This vibrant yellow spice, common in Indian food, contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant values. Research has shown that turmeric can assist in reducing LDL cholesterol.

Cinnamon

Another potent herb in Ayurveda which can lower your blood cholesterol levels naturally. Cinnamon contains active agents that help in preventing bad cholesterol spikes in the body, thus promoting good heart health. You can add cinnamon to your regular tea, soup, pulses, rice, porridge, etc.

Ginger

Ginger, aka adrak is another great herb when it comes to managing high cholesterol levels naturally with Ayurveda. This zesty spice commonly found in Asian dishes has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing bad cholesterol levels. You can add ginger to your regular tea, smoothies, soup, etc.

Garlic

Garlic, also known as lehsun in India, is a strong herb that is used worldwide in cooking. This potent cholesterol-reducing herb is also known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. It is equally effective in reducing LDL cholesterol.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi daana in India are great for lowering cholesterol levels naturally. These tiny mustard yellow seeds come packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits and aid in lowering LDL cholesterol.

Cardamom

A great Ayurvedic herb that is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels naturally is cardamom, aka elaichi. This spice, a staple in Indian food, boasts digestive properties and can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

Black Cumin

You all must be aware of the health advantages of cumin seeds, but how many of you know about black cumin seeds? Typically found in Middle Eastern and Indian meals, black cumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant values, can also lower LDL cholesterol.

Important Note: Remember that by adding these Ayurvedic spices to your daily diet routine you can naturally lower your LDL cholesterol. However, never take these spices as a substitute for medical treatments. If you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol, visit your doctor and consult with him/her before making any changes to your lifestyle.