High Cholesterol Lowering Teas: 7 Indian Tea Concoctions That Can Help Flush Out Toxic Cholesterol

Love drinking tea? Now your tea will help you get rid of accumulated bad cholesterol from your body. Wondering how? Read on to find out!

It's true what you just read! Drinking tea can help in managing high cholesterol levels. Catechins, which are found in some forms of tea like green, black, and oolong, have been demonstrated to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels. In this article, we take a look at 7 great teas that can effectively help in managing high cholesterol levels.

Teas For High Cholesterol

Are you a tea lover? Try these amazing tea concoctions to get of rid accumulated bad cholesterol from your arteries:

Green Tea

No, this tea not only helps in managing your weight but comes packed with some more health surprises for your body. Wondering what those are? Managing your cholesterol levels. Yes, drinking green tea in moderation can help you manage your bad cholesterol levels. Green tea is one of the most popular teas in the world, and for good reason. It is packed with essential antioxidants, including catechins, which are great for lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and raising HDL (good) cholesterol levels. If you want to brew a perfect cup of green tea, try this recipe - Take a saucepan, add water and let it come to a boil. Now, simply steep loose-leaf tea or a tea bag in it for 3-5 minutes.

Fenugreek Tea

Meethi ki chai is what we Indians call it. After knowing the amazing health benefits of this tea, you will also try to add this to your regular diet. Fenugreek tea is a great drink to manage blood cholesterol levels. These seeds are packed with fiber, which helps to bind cholesterol in the digestive tract and prevent it from being absorbed into the bloodstream. If you want to enjoy a freshly brewed warm cup of methi chai aka fenugreek tea, try this recipe --To make fenugreek tea, soak 1-2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Strain the seeds in the morning and heat the water until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Turmeric Tea

Turmeric aka haldi is packed with curcumin which is a great source of antioxidants. Turmeric tea is a traditional Indian tea which is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This Ayurvedic ingredient has been shown to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. To make turmeric tea, combine 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder with 1 cup of hot water. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Ginger Tea

The next one in your diet should be adrak wali chai aka ginger tea. This tea is another popular Indian tea that can help lower cholesterol. Ginger contains a compound called gingerol, which has been shown to inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract. If you want to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of ginger tea, use this recipe -- Grate 1 teaspoon of fresh ginger or slice 1/4 inch of ginger root and add it to 1 cup of hot water. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Garlic Tea

Lahsun chai is what we Indians call it. But do not fall for the name, the chai comes packed with several health benefits, and one of them is managing high cholesterol levels. Garlic tea is a pungent tea that is known for its antibiotic and antiviral properties. Garlic also contains compounds that have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. If you want to make yourself a cup of freshly brewed garlic tea, try this recipe -- To make garlic tea, crush 1-2 cloves of garlic and add them to 1 cup of hot water. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Amla Tea

Indian gooseberry tea is also great for managing high cholesterol levels. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and other antioxidants, which have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. To make this tea you need to combine 1 teaspoon of amla powder or 1/4 cup of amla juice with 1 cup of hot water. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Ashwagandha Tea

Ashwagandha tea is also a great hot concoction for managing high cholesterol levels. This tea has calming features due to the presence of ashwagandha root. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which means that it can help the body to adapt to stress. This great Ayurvedic herb is also an amazing addition to your diet when you are suffering from high cholesterol levels. It is also good for improving heart health. To make ashwagandha tea, combine 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder with 1 cup of hot water. Add honey or lemon to taste.

Planning to make immediate changes to your diet after reading the tips? Make sure to consult with your doctor or dietician before making any changes ton your daily diet.

Disclaimer: It is important to understand that just sipping on a warm cup of tea should not be considered a substitute for a healthy diet and exercise. However, drinking these teas can be a helpful addition to your overall cholesterol management plan.

