High Cholesterol Lowering Drinks: 7 Best Drinks You Must Consume Every Morning

High Cholesterol lowering Drinks

Numerous beverages have the ability to manage or reduce cholesterol levels. Scroll down to know the names of the few.

Can you improve your cholesterol levels with homemade drinks naturally? The answer is yes, you can. Cholesterol is a waxy fat-like substance that is found in the blood. It is used by the body to make new cells and hormones. There are two main types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Although, useful for making and building new cells, high levels of cholesterol in the blood can be a bad sign for your overall health. Wondering why? Unhealthy cholesterol levels raise the risk of catastrophic medical disorders like heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, it is important for a person to keep a close check on cholesterol levels and ensure his heart and overall health is under control.

How To Control Your Cholesterol Levels?

The first thing to recognise about treating high cholesterol is that what you eat has a significant impact on your body and internal health. The same is true with elevated cholesterol. To make the most of it and keep LDL levels under control, one must make sure the meals they are adding to their plate are healthy and cholesterol-lowering.

In this article, both drinks to consume sparingly and those that may assist lower cholesterol levels are discussed. It also includes a list of additional strategies that may be helpful for those looking to lower their cholesterol to a more healthy level.

Green Tea

Catechins and other antioxidants found in green tea can lower levels of harmful LDL and total cholesterol. Don't, however, sip green tea alone. Always have something to go with it. Either a cookie or a digestive biscuit piece may be used.

Soy Milk

Low in saturated fat is soy. Soy milk or creamers can be used in place of cream or other high-fat dairy products to help lower or control cholesterol levels.

How much is too much? To lower the risk of heart disease, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises ingesting 25 grammes (g) of soy protein daily as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Oat Drinks

Oats include beta-glucans, which in the stomach form a gel-like substance and interact with bile salts to possibly prevent the absorption of cholesterol and lower cholesterol levels.

Tomato Juice

Lycopene, which is abundant in tomatoes, may lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and help lipid levels. Additionally, research indicates that juicing tomatoes improves their lycopene concentration. Niacin and fibre, which lower cholesterol, are also abundant in tomato juice.

Berry Smoothies

Numerous berries are high in fibre and antioxidants, both of which may lower cholesterol levels. Simply put some berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries in a blender with some yoghurt.

Plant Milk Smoothies

If you enjoy drinking milk, be careful to make some simple dietary changes when your cholesterol is found to be high. Switching to plant-based milk is the first of several solutions. There are components in many varieties of plant-based milk that may lower or manage cholesterol levels.

Cocoa Drinks

The primary component of dark chocolate is cocoa. It has anti-oxidants known as flavanols, which may lower cholesterol levels. The consumption of a 450 mg beverage containing cocoa flavanols for a month reduced "bad" LDL cholesterol while raising "good" HDL cholesterol, according to specialists.

Monounsaturated fatty acids, which are abundant in cocoa and can lower cholesterol levels, are another benefit.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

