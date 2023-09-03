High Cholesterol Lowering Ayurvedic Tips: 7 Herbs To Flush Out Bad Cholesterol From Your Body

High Cholesterol Home Tips

These 7 powerful Ayurvedic herb can help you flush out bad cholesterol from your body.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance which is found in the blood. The body needs this to make cells and other essential hormones. However, too much cholesterol can build up in the arteries, leading to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. Ayurveda is a holistic approach to health that originated in India thousands of years ago. It is based on the idea that the body is made up of three doshas, or energies: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When these doshas are balanced, the body is healthy.

Ayurvedic medical treatment includes herbs, spices, and other natural substances to treat a variety of health conditions. In this article, we will talk about how Ayurveda can help in keeping cholesterol levels under control.

Ayurvedic Herbs To Lower Cholesterol Levels

Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that may help lower bad cholesterol levels:

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most powerful spices in the kitchen that comes packed with several health benefits, including lowering bad cholesterol levels. This amazing Ayurvedic herb contains compounds called allicin and ajoene, which have been shown to reduce the production of cholesterol in the liver.

Guggul

The next one on the list is the guggul, a gum resin that is usually extracted from the Commiphora Mukul trees. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat a range of health conditions including high cholesterol. As per Ayurvedic experts, guggul comes packed with a compound called guggulsterone, which has been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol.

Arjuna

Arjuna is a tree bark that is native to India. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat heart conditions, including high cholesterol. As per studies, arjuna bark contains compounds called arjunolic acid and oleanolic acid, which have been shown to lower cholesterol and improve blood circulation.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, also known as methi seeds in India, is one of the most powerful herbs that has been used for centuries to treat a variety of health problems. It is native to the Mediterranean region. For many years, experts have been using this herb to treat high cholesterol-related health problems. As per studies, fenugreek contains compounds called saponins, which have been shown to lower cholesterol and improve insulin sensitivity.

Triphala

The next one on the list is the highly-used Ayurvedic herb called Triphala. This herb is a combination of three fruits: haritaki, bibhitaki, and amalaki. In Ayurveda, Triphala has been used for centuries to treat a variety of conditions, including high cholesterol. Studies say that Triphala contains compounds called anthraquinones, which have been shown to lower cholesterol and improve digestion.

Nigella Sativa

The Mediterranean region is the home of the blooming plant known as Nigella sativa. It has been employed for many years to treat a number of ailments, including excessive cholesterol. Thymoquinone and nigelladine, which are found in the nigella sativa plant, have been demonstrated to decrease cholesterol and enhance blood sugar regulation.

Shilajit

You may not find this herb easily in your pantry, but this powerful ayurvedic remedy is great for those who are dealing with high cholesterol issues. Shilajit is a mineral-rich substance that is found in the Himalayas. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat a variety of conditions, including high cholesterol. Shilajit comes packed with a compound called triterpenes. This compound helps in lowering cholesterol and improves blood circulation.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

