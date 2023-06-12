High Cholesterol Home Remedy: Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help To Open Closed Veins

High Cholesterol Home Remedy: 6 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help To Open Closed Veins And Control Bad Cholesterol

Check our these amazing kitchen ingredients that can help you keep bad cholesterol at bay.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance which is found in the blood. It is a type of fatty acid that is produced by the liver to support the building and making of cells inside the body. Apart from this, the body also uses cholesterol to perform some important activities such as synthesizing hormones, bile acid and vitamin D. However, when left uncontrolled, it can lead to some severe health consequences. From heart disease to stroke, high cholesterol levels in the blood can invite severe health issues. There are many ways in which one can control their bad cholesterol levels, one of them being easy lifestyle changes (managing diabetes, keeping the weight under check, etc). But, there is also another easy way to keep cholesterol under control and help the blocked veins to open up (plaques that are formed due to high cholesterol can form plaques that lead to unusual blockages inside the arteries).

Ayurvedic Herbs For High Cholesterol

In this article, we will talk about some of the Ayurvedic herbs that can help manage bad cholesterol levels. And the best part if these are all those ingredients which are easily available in your kitchen pantry.

Corriander

Corriander, also known as dhania in India is a staple herb in Asian kitchens. As per experts, Corriander is one of the best herbal diuretic agents. It can revitalise the kidneys and help them perform better when it comes to excreting waste out of the body. This helps the kidneys to flush out the excess cholesterol from the body.

Garlic

Garlic, also known as lehsun is another great Ayurvedic herb that can help keep bad cholesterol at bay. Garlic is known to mankind for centuries and is extremely beneficial for those who are suffering from high cholesterol. As per experts, two cloves of garlic on a daily basis can help neutralize the effects of high blood cholesterol in the body. Garlic is also a great anti-oxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Holy Basil or Tulsi

Holy basil, also known as tulsi is India is another great Ayurvedic herb for treating high cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Tulsi leaves can eliminate excess cholesterol through the kidneys. As per experts, tulsi leaves are very efficient in dealing with excess cholesterol in the blood, and having 2-3 leaves can help lower bad cholesterol.

Guggulu

Guggulu is one of the popular Ayurvedic herbs that is being used for treating high blood pressure and high cholesterol in the blood. This herb contains guggulsterone, which is known to be an active blocker of bad cholesterol in the blood. Experts recommend that one can consume up to 25 mg of Guggulu to stay free from bad cholesterol. This should be taken after meals (any).

Alfalfa

Alfalfa is one of the best ayurvedic home remedies for high cholesterol levels. They have the capability to clear the arteries that can get congested due to the presence of high cholesterol in the blood. One can have it with juice (on a daily basis). However, make sure to consult an Ayurvedic doctor before adding anything to your diet.

Arjuna

Arjuna is another powerful Ayurvedic herb that can help in dealing with cardiac conditions such as heart blockages, heart attacks, etc. The bark of the Arjuna tree can be consumed in the form of powder (plan the doses after consulting an Ayurvedic doctor). Arjuna powder has the capability to dissolve cholesterol and stop heart blockages from happening. One can consume the powder in the morning (before breakfast) with lukewarm water.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

