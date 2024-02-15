High Cholesterol Home Remedies: Top 7 Ayurvedic Morning Drinks To Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol Naturally

How to lower your high cholesterol levels naturally at home? Try to add these 7 Ayurvedic morning drinks to your diet to help your body flush out excess cholesterol naturally without medicine.

Cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance in our blood, has a crucial role in our body's health. But beware, excessive bad cholesterol, known as LDL, may invite tons of heart diseases, including heart attack and stroke. While cholesterol can be pharmacologically managed, here we reveal seven Ayurvedic drinks you can consume in the morning to naturally eliminate excessive LDL from your system.

Home Remedies For High Cholesterol Patients

Are you diagnosed with high cholesterol levels? Here are the top 7 home remedies to get rid of excess cholesterol from your body naturally without medicine:

Lemon Water On Empty Stomach

Enjoy a tangy glass of lemon water as you start your day. Lemon juice from half a lemon in warm water would do the trick. The soluble fiber pectin present in lemons interferes with your body's cholesterol absorption, bringing down LDL levels.

Green Tea For Antioxidants

Dear green tea lovers, we have a good news for you. This drink is rich in the antioxidant catechins. Consuming it regularly can cut down your LDL levels as well. Brew a cup with a lemon squeeze or honey teaspoon to make it more enjoyable.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar, aka ACV, is a time-tested home remedy for various health problems, and can also act upon high cholesterol. A tablespoon blended in a warm water glass, taken in the morning, enhances lipid profiles and brings down LDL cholesterol levels.

Haldi Wali Doodh or Turmeric Tea

Next is turmeric milk. Turmeric, the golden spice, laced with the compound curcumin brings myriad health benefits. This includes anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to bring down cholesterol. A pre-bedtime glass of warm milk with a teaspoon of turmeric helps decrease the LDL and boosts heart health.

Amla Shots On Empty Stomach

Amla Juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, is known for its capacity to reduce LDL and prevent cholesterol oxidation in blood vessels. Empty stomach consumption of freshly squeezed amla juice in the morning will be beneficial.

Methi Water or Fenugreek Seeds Soaked Water

Introduce fenugreek water to your morning schedule. Their cholesterol reduction effect is well known. A tablespoon of fenugreek seeds soaked overnight in water strained, and consumed in the morning on an empty stomach helps your heart to be healthy while reducing the LDL.

Cinnamon Tea For Lowering Cholesterol

Enjoy a warm, aromatic cup of cinnamon tea. The delicious spice cinnamon, known for reducing LDL, can be used to make your morning tea.

Ayurvedic Remedies For High Cholesterol

These Ayurvedic drinks are beneficial additions to your daily regimen to control high cholesterol. However, they should not stand in for medical treatments. Get a proper diagnosis and treatment if you have high glucose by consulting a healthcare provider. Coupling these Ayurvedic drinks with a balanced lifestyle of a good diet and regular exercise would be a practical approach to managing cholesterol levels effectively, resulting in cardiac well-being.