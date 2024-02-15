High Cholesterol Home Remedies: Top 7 Ayurvedic Morning Drinks To Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol Naturally

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance in our blood, has a crucial role in our body's health. But beware, excessive bad cholesterol, known as LDL, may invite tons of heart diseases, including heart attack and stroke. While cholesterol can be pharmacologically managed, here we reveal seven Ayurvedic drinks you can consume in the morning to naturally eliminate excessive LDL from your system.
Enjoy a tangy glass of lemon water as you start your day. Lemon juice from half a lemon in warm water would do the trick. The soluble fiber pectin present in lemons interferes with your body's cholesterol absorption, bringing down LDL levels.
Dear green tea lovers, we have a good news for you. This drink is rich in the antioxidant catechins. Consuming it regularly can cut down your LDL levels as well. Brew a cup with a lemon squeeze or honey teaspoon to make it more enjoyable.
Apple Cider Vinegar, aka ACV, is a time-tested home remedy for various health problems, and can also act upon high cholesterol. A tablespoon blended in a warm water glass, taken in the morning, enhances lipid profiles and brings down LDL cholesterol levels.
Next is turmeric milk. Turmeric, the golden spice, laced with the compound curcumin brings myriad health benefits. This includes anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to bring down cholesterol. A pre-bedtime glass of warm milk with a teaspoon of turmeric helps decrease the LDL and boosts heart health.
Amla Juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, is known for its capacity to reduce LDL and prevent cholesterol oxidation in blood vessels. Empty stomach consumption of freshly squeezed amla juice in the morning will be beneficial.
Introduce fenugreek water to your morning schedule. Their cholesterol reduction effect is well known. A tablespoon of fenugreek seeds soaked overnight in water strained, and consumed in the morning on an empty stomach helps your heart to be healthy while reducing the LDL.
Enjoy a warm, aromatic cup of cinnamon tea. The delicious spice cinnamon, known for reducing LDL, can be used to make your morning tea.
These Ayurvedic drinks are beneficial additions to your daily regimen to control high cholesterol. However, they should not stand in for medical treatments. Get a proper diagnosis and treatment if you have high glucose by consulting a healthcare provider. Coupling these Ayurvedic drinks with a balanced lifestyle of a good diet and regular exercise would be a practical approach to managing cholesterol levels effectively, resulting in cardiac well-being.
