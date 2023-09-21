High Cholesterol Home Remedies: 7 Ayurvedic Spices That Can Help Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Home Remedies: 7 Ayurvedic Spices That Can Help Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High cholesterol management tips: Try adding these 7 Ayurvedic herbs to your daily diet to keep LDL levels under control.

High cholesterol is a condition in which your body suffers from serious health complications due to the excessive presence of cholesterol, a waxy substance that is found in the blood. Numerous lifestyle choices can significantly increase the amount of cholesterol that builds up in the blood (mostly in the arteries). Some of these include eating a diet high in calories, excessive drinking, and smoking. When there is an excessive amount of cholesterol, a waxy material that is present in the blood, your body experiences major health difficulties. The presence of excessive cholesterol in the arteries can lead to the formation of plaque also known as atherosclerosis. Over time, atherosclerosis can narrow or block your arteries, making it difficult for blood to flow to your heart, brain, and other organs. In this article, we will understand how Ayurvedic spices can help manage high cholesterol and keep the heart safe from complications.

7 Ayurvedic Spices to Add to Your Diet for Lower Cholesterol

If you are looking for remedies to get rid of accumulated cholesterol from your arteries, try adding these Ayurvedic herbs to your diet after consulting with your doctor:

Turmeric

This is a very common spice that can be found easily in a grocery store. Turmeric, also known as haldi in India, is a powerful herb which comes packed with several health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants that can effectively help in reducing inflammation and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

Ginger

A powerful herb which is packed with anti-inflammatory properties, ginger aka adrak can help in improving digestion and reducing cholesterol absorption in the body. This directly helps you in keeping your LDL levels under check.

Garlic

Garlic aka lahsun, is another Ayurvedic species that contains compounds that can effectively help in lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and raise HDL (good) cholesterol counts in the blood. Consuming garlic on a daily basis can help flush out accumulated bad cholesterol from the arteries.

Cinnamon

If you want to keep your cholesterol levels under check, try adding cinnamon, also known as dalchini in India, to your daily diet. Adding this one spice to your diet can help in effectively lowering blood sugar levels, and improving insulin sensitivity. These two together can help in managing high cholesterol levels naturally.

Fenugreek

In India, fenugreek seeds are used in making certain curry dishes to enhance the taste and flavour. However, the herb contains some amazing health benefits apart from just adding flavours to your foods. Fenugreek contains soluble fiber, which can help to reduce cholesterol absorption.

Guggul

Talking about home remedies for high cholesterol using Ayurveda, and not highlighting the amazing benefits of guggul? How is that even possible? Guggul is a resin that has been used for centuries in Ayurveda to treat high cholesterol. It has been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

Ashwagandha

One of the most powerful herbs in Ayurveda, that can help in controlling severe health issues is Ashwagandha. It is an adaptogenic herb that can help to reduce stress and inflammation. It has also been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

How To Add These Spices To Control Your Cholesterol Levels At Home?

There are numerous ways to consume these spices. They can be consumed as supplements, as food additives, or as teas. Before taking any supplements, it's crucial to consult your doctor, especially if you have any underlying medical issues.

Here are a few suggestions that you may consider taking when trying to control your cholesterol levels using Ayurvedic spices:

Add turmeric to your daily diet. You may add this amazing spice to soups, curries, and rice meals. Sip some ginger tea every day. Fresh ginger root can be steeped in hot water for 10 minutes to make ginger tea. Enjoy it with some cinnamon powder and honey for added taste. Regularly consume garlic (talk to your doctor to know the dosage and timing). You can also add this spice to salads, stir-fries, pasta dishes, etc. Add cinnamon to your coffee or muesli. You can also add this spice to your morning detox shots, smoothies, or even your regular cup of tea. Fenugreek seeds should be soaked in water overnight and consumed the following morning. Take guggul supplements. Guggul supplements are available from most health food stores. Take ashwagandha supplements. They are also available from most health food stores.

It's crucial to understand that Ayurvedic remedies should not be used in place of Western medicine. If you have high cholesterol, you should collaborate with your doctor to create a personalised treatment strategy.

