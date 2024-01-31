High Cholesterol Control At Home: 5 Ayurvedic Tips To Lower LDL Levels And Protect Your Heart Health

High Cholesterol Control At Home: 5 Ayurvedic Tips To Lower LDL Levels And Protect Your Heart Health

High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Here are 5 Ayurvedic lifestyle changes that you can add to your daily routine to keep your heart safe from all the complications.

Cholesterol is the waxy-fatty substance that is found in your cells. The body requires it for the production of the vitamins and essential hormones that are needed by the organs to function properly. Although, pivotal for the body to carry on with daily activities, there is an amount that is safe for the body when it comes to cholesterol. Yes, you got that right! Excessive presence of cholesterol in the blood is not only bad but dangerous. When there is too much cholesterol in your blood, it can lead to several health complications, primarily heart disease.

High Cholesterol Levels: How To Lower LDL Cholesterol Levels With Ayurveda?

What increases cholesterol levels in your body? Poor lifestyle choices, like junk food consumption, absence of physical activities, or smoking often induce high cholesterol levels. Here are some incredible Ayurvedic tips that can effectively help you lower your body's blood cholesterol levels easily at home without the help of any medication.

Healthy Diet Which Is Good For Your Heart Too!

Maintaining good cholesterol levels can be achieved by adhering to a heart-friendly diet. Yes, you read that right! According to Ayurveda, consuming a diet that's low in saturated fats and high in dietary fiber is good for your heart as that helps in lowering your cholesterol levels naturally. You may consider including a lot of green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, and some good sources of lean proteins, along with whole grains. Try to avoid fried and junk foods at all costs.

TRENDING NOW

Engage in Regular Physical Exercise

It is extremely important to keep your body moving daily. You must engage yourself in physical activities to help your heart stay strong and clear from diseases. As an adult, you may consider engaging in quick regular workouts such as cycling, swimming, running, or even gymming. Strength and cardio workouts can help control your cholesterol level and body weight. As per Ayurveda, performing moderate-intensity activities at least for half an hour daily. Exercises are functional in optimizing the HDL (good) cholesterol while minimizing LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Manage Your Stress Levels

Stress can contribute to the onset of several chronic health conditions including an uptick in your blood cholesterol levels and poor heart health. As per Ayurveda, it is important to understand and recognize the significance of stress management for holistic health. You may consider adding relaxing techniques such as yoga, deep breathing, and meditation to keep your stress at bay. Add calming tea to your diet to keep your mind fresh and active.

Ayurvedic Herbal Teas

Over the years, several Ayurvedic herbs have been employed in boosting heart health and suppressing cholesterol levels. Familiar herbs including garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon exhibit antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, effectively lowering LDL cholesterol. For the correct dosage and form of these herbs, reach out to a trusted Ayurvedic expert.

You may like to read

Quit Smoking

Trying to control your cholesterol levels naturally? Try to quit smoking first! Smoking is linked not only to lung harm but also to high cholesterol levels thus causing severe heart ailments. Quitting it is crucial to safeguard your heart and retain healthy cholesterol levels. You may consider seeking assistance from healthcare experts to leave this habit.

Disclaimer: High cholesterol not only affects your heart health but also causes several other chronic diseases. However, before you make any changes to your daily routine, seek proper help from experts. Remember, even tiny changes can create a big impact in striving for a heart-healthy lifestyle.