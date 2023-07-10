High Cholesterol: 7 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Manage Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High blood cholesterol levels can cause heart attacks or strokes if left untreated. It's a silent illness that comes with mild to 'no symptoms'.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance found in your blood. The body needs cholesterol to create healthy cells, however, having too much of it can invite tons of health complications including, severe and fatal heart disease. The condition called high cholesterol can be life-threatening as it comes with mild to zero signs and symptoms during its initial stages.

What happens when your body has too much cholesterol present in the blood? Having too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to the formation of fatty deposits in your blood vessels. These fatty deposits, when left unchecked for a long time, can thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries. These fatty and waxy deposits can occasionally unexpectedly separate and do more harm to your body than you can ever think. They can create a clot that can further result in a heart attack or stroke.

Ayurvedic Remedies For High Cholesterol

The risk arises from the fact that these fatal heart attacks(due to uncontrolled cholesterol) might come up suddenly without any warning signs and symptoms! Some of the causes of high cholesterol include poor dietary practises, inactivity, and hereditary predisposition. While you need to check with a doctor and take prescribed medicines, Ayurveda provides certain home remedies that can help keep cholesterol levels in balance.

Coriander Seeds

Yes, you read that right! Adding coriander seeds to your daily diet can actually help you in keeping cholesterol levels under check. Coriander seeds come packed with several health benefits which have been listed and defined by Ayurveda. When it comes to managing cholesterol levels, experts say that coriander seeds, which are abundant in folic acid, vitamins A and C, and other elements that support the body's detoxification process, can be ingested to lower blood cholesterol levels.

Kapha-Pacifying Diet

Avoid processed foods, high-fat dairy products, cheese, fatty foods, and yoghurt. Reduce your intake of desserts, chilled foods, and beverages. Make sure you also do not overdose your body with a lot of salt or salty food items.

Garlic

Garlic, also known as lehsun in India, is another great Ayurvedic herb for managing high cholesterol. According to studies, garlic is the most efficient food for lowering cholesterol. In order to get the optimum results, Ayurveda suggests eating one clove of garlic (finely minced) with half a teaspoon of grated ginger, and a half teaspoon of lime juice before each meal throughout the day.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are another favourite of Ayurveda when it comes to managing high cholesterol problems. If you consume fenugreek seed water every day on an empty stomach, it aids in weight loss, which in turn helps in cholesterol control. These seeds are rich in vitamin E and have numerous anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-diabetic benefits.

Honey

Drink one cup of honey-infused hot water every morning. This will help lower your cholesterol levels and assist in "scraping" fat from your system. Honey helps in lowering body fat and regulating cholesterol levels. It can be improved by adding apple cider vinegar or lemon juice.

Whole Foods

To lower cholesterol, consume more millets, quinoa, oats, wheat, apples, grapefruit, and almonds.

Trikatu

Burning excess kapha and ama (digestive fire) with half a teaspoon of trikatu and a teaspoon of honey two to three times a day can work wonders for those who are suffering from high cholesterol.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

