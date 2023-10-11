High Blood Pressure Management: 9 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Manage Hypertension And Protect Kidney Health

Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Manage Hypertension

These 9 home remedies can help a person manage the signs and symptoms of high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a chronic health medical condition that is marked by an unusually high blood pressure in the arteries for a longer period. If left untreated, the condition can also increase the patient's chances of suffering serious health conditions including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

High blood pressure not only puts your heart at risk of health complications but also wreaks havoc inside the kidneys. When your kidneys are not in the right shape, your body can suffer major issues in gut health. Damaged kidneys cannot filter blood properly, which can lead to a build-up of waste products in the blood and other health problems. In this article, we talk about the top 9 Ayurvedic home remedies to keep hypertension under control and the heart in a healthy shape.

Ayurveda For High Blood Pressure

Can Ayurveda help in managing high blood pressure levels? If you are looking for an answer then here it is -- Yes, Ayurveda, one of the ancient herbal medicinal treatment methods is a traditional Indian system of medicine that has been used for thousands of years to treat a wide range of health conditions.

It is based on the belief that the body is made up of three doshas, or energies: vata, pitta, and kapha. When these doshas are in balance, the body is healthy. However, when the doshas are out of balance, disease can occur.

Ayurvedic Remedies For Hypertension And Kidney Health

Ayurveda teaches that hypertension and kidney disease are caused by a combination of factors, including:

Poor diet Sedentary lifestyle Stress Poor sleep cycle Genetic factors

The primary goals of ayurvedic treatment for hypertension and kidney problems are to balance the doshas and promote the body's inherent ability to repair itself. A combination of the following may be involved in this:

Herbal Medicine

Ayurveda uses a variety of medicines to treat renal illness and hypertension. Sarpagandha, gokshura, and punarnava are a few of the most widely used herbal remedies.

Dietary Changes

Ayurveda advises eating a lot of fruits, veggies, and entire grains. It also advises avoiding salt, red meat, and processed foods.

Lifestyle Changes

Ayurveda advises routine exercise, stress reduction methods, and sufficient rest.

Follow a Healthy Diet Routine

Eat a nutritious diet. Ayurveda advises eating a lot of fruits, veggies, and entire grains. It also advises avoiding salt, red meat, and processed foods.

Exercise Regularly

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Keep Stress At Bay

Stress can worsen hypertension and kidney disease. Ayurveda recommends stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, and deep breathing.

Sleep Properly

Get enough sleep. Most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Natural Remedies

Consider Ayurvedic herbs. Numerous Ayurvedic herbs can support kidney health and hypertension management. Sarpagandha, gokshura, and punarnava are a few of the most widely used herbal remedies.

It's crucial to understand that renal disease and hypertension cannot be treated with ayurvedic medicine. However, it can aid in managing chronic ailments and enhancing general health and wellbeing.

Other Tips To Manage High Blood Pressure Levels

Here are some additional tips for living a healthy life with hypertension and kidney disease:

Monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels regularly. This will help you to track your progress and identify any potential problems early on.

Take your medications as prescribed by your doctor.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

