Home Remedies For High Blood Pressure: 5 Teas That Can Lower Your Risk of Hypertension

Made with herbs and natural elements, these 5 teas are great for those who are struggling hard to manage high blood pressure levels.

Normal blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg or lower. When it is consistently higher than 130/80 mm Hg, it is called hypertension or elevated blood pressure, which is a serious medical condition as it can increase your risk for heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure is a condition marked by the sudden increase in the force that the blood uses when moving through the arteries, and when this happens for a long time, it can cause severe health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. One of the major causes of this severe health condition includes a poorly followed lifestyle, this comprises poor eating habits, not indulging in physical activities, poor sleep patterns, and not giving the body rest from taking stress. Spike in blood pressure not only affects the heart but also leads to severe complications in the body. What to do in that case? Well, managing the condition with the help of both medicines and a proper diet is very important. There are many foods that one can add to their diet when struggling with hypertension. This includes green leafy vegetables, fibre-rich fruits, etc. But have you ever heard of something like 'hypertension management teas'? Yes, you heard that right. Your morning cup of tea can make it easier for you to manage blood pressure spikes. In this article, we will share 5 amazing tea recipes that you can drink to lower your blood pressure.

5 Teas That Can Lower Your Blood Pressure

Green Tea

From weight loss to effectively managing chronic health conditions, green tea is among the top 5 favourite teas in the world. The tea is loaded with several health benefits, including managing hypertension. According to the studies, drinking green tea (in the right proportion) can improve the flow of blood, and also reduce the risk of inflammation in the heart tissues. Green tea is packed with antioxidants which are great for heart health. How much should you consume? For those who are suffering from hypertension, drinking a cup or two of green on a daily basis can be amazing.

Hibiscus Tea

This beautiful red flower, which can be easily found in Indian houses, is known for its amazing properties in managing high blood pressure problems. Hibiscus tea is packed with several antioxidants which is great for the heart. It is one of the many herbs, which is known to reduce high blood pressure. However, one should only consume this tea after consulting with a doctor.

Oolong Tea

Another good tea recipe can be a warm cup of oolong tea. This tea comes with a concoction of the properties of dark and green tea. This tea is again rich in antioxidants which make it good for heart health.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its amazing properties in managing high blood pressure levels. According to the studies, taking this tea along with all the other prescribed medicines can effectively help in reducing blood pressure. Similar to hibiscus tea, chamomile tea helps in relaxing the blood vessels with mild dilation. In addition to relaxing the blood vessels, this tea can also effectively help in calming the body and mind, thus promoting good sleep. As your body relaxes, your heart rate will slow and your blood pressure will decrease.

Black Tea

What is that one tea which is famous in every Indian house? Black tea. It comes loaded with several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure spike. According to the studies, people who drank three cups of black tea a day lowered their blood pressure levels by an average of 2 to 3 points.