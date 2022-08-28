High Blood Sugar Levels: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Diabetes Naturally

In a report, ICMR has stated that India is home to the world's second-largest adult diabetes population and every sixth person dealing with diabetes in the world is an Indian.

High Blood Sugar Levels, or hyperglycemia, are a major contributor to diabetes (both type 1 and type 2 diabetes). You may ask how to know if my blood glucose level is not normal. Experts say that a blood sugar level of less than 140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L) is normal. A reading of more than 200 mg/dL (11.1 mmol/L) after two hours means you have diabetes. A reading between 140 and 199 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L and 11.0 mmol/L) means you have prediabetes.

India The Land of Diabetes

In the latest report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has stated that India is home to the world's second-largest adult diabetes population and every sixth person dealing with diabetes in the world is an Indian. Data has also shown that in the past three decades the country has witnessed a jump of 150 per cent in the number of people suffering from diabetes.

Symptoms of Diabetes

Diseases or conditions come with telltale signs and symptoms, that help a person understand the health problem and thus enable immediate treatment. In the case of diabetes, some of the signs and symptoms associated with high blood glucose levels are:

A blood sugar of more than 180 mg/dL Increased thirst Persistent headaches Trouble concentrating Loss of vision Frequent urination Extreme fatigue, weakness or tiredness Unexplained weight Loss Loss of appetite Sores that don't heal Nervousness Stress and anxiety Fast heartbeat Sweating

7 Effective Ways To Lower Diabetes Naturally

Uncontrolled diabetes can damage your body in many ways. Some of these can be life-threatening as well. Therefore, it is important to know how you can manage this condition. Along with proper medication, and doctor's care, one should also check the lifestyle habits that he/she is following. Check the 7 effective ways that can be used to easily lower the rising blood glucose levels in the body:

Exercising Regularly

Exercising regularly not only helps in keeping your weight under control, but it also helps in managing chronic health problems. Regular exercise can help in maintaining a moderate weight and thus helps in increasing insulin sensitivity. Increased sensitivity means the cells can more effectively use the available sugar in the bloodstream.

Reduce Carb Intake

The number of carbs you provide your body can have a strong influence on your blood sugar levels. Your body breaks down the carbs and converts them into sugars, mainly glucose. Then, insulin helps your body use and store this for producing energy. But, when you consume a lot of carbs or have insulin-function problems, this total process fails, and blood glucose levels get high.

Include More Fiber In Your Diet

As experts always say, a diet rich in fiber is the best friend for diabetics. Fiber slows carb digestion and sugar absorption, thereby promoting a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels.

Stay Hydrated

One must keep the body well hydrated, not only to protect the cells from damage but also to help the organs perform better. Drinking enough water could help you keep your blood sugar levels within healthy ranges. Apart from this, a well-hydrated body can also help the kidneys to flush out any excess sugar in the form of urine.

Get Enough Sleep

Giving your body enough amount of sleep is very important to help it function well. Poor sleeping habits and a lack of rest can trigger the blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity in the body, thus increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The poor sleep cycle can also increase a person's appetite and thus promote weight gain, which is one of the contributing factors to high blood glucose levels.

Eat Foods Rich In Chromium And Magnesium

High blood sugar levels and diabetes are both linked to micronutrient deficiencies. Some of the important micronutrient deficiencies include chromium and magnesium. The right levels of Chromium can effectively help in the metabolism process of carbs and fat. It may potentiate the action of insulin, thus aiding blood sugar regulation. Some of the foods rich in these two micronutrients are - meats, whole grain products, seasonal vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Manage Your Stress Levels

Increased stress and anxiety can affect your body in many ways. One of the most dangerous ones is a spike in blood glucose levels or diabetes. Studies have shown as increased levels of stress can trigger the release of certain hormones that can trigger the blood sugar levels in the body. The effect is to release stored energy in the form of sugar into your bloodstream for the fight-or-flight response.

(Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned tips to manage high blood sugar levels or diabetes are only suggestions backed by experts, no one should take them as a permanent remedy to cure the condition. It is highly recommended that when diagnosed with diabetes or high blood sugar levels, you must immediately seek professional help.)