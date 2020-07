Haemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum. It can cause itching and pain in your anal region and bleeding during bowel movements. The swelling can develop inside the rectum (internal haemorrhoids) or under the skin around the anus (external haemorrhoids). Also Read - Bleeding haemorrhoids: 5 effective home remedies to get rid of piles

Piles can result from increased pressure in the lower rectum. This can be due to straining during bowel movements, sitting for long periods of time on the toilet, or eating a low-fiber diet. Being obese is also a risk factor for haemorrhoids. Chronic diarrhea or constipation, pregnancy, having anal intercourse, and regular heavy lifting may also increase pressure in the lower rectum and lead to swelling of the veins around your anus.

Luckily, there are many effective options to treat hemorrhoids including home treatments and lifestyle changes.

Best home remedies for haemorrhoids

People often feel embarrassed to talk about piles, but if you don’t treat it early, it will become worse and the pain may become unbearable. Here are some natural remedies you can try at home before paying a visit to your doctor. However, if the bleeding or swelling doesn’t improve after a week of home care, see a doctor.

Sitz Bath

The Sitz bath or lukewarm bath can relax the muscles in your anal canal, and ease the discomfort. Sit in a bathtub filled with lukewarm water and soak your anal canal and genitals for about 15 minutes. Pat dry the area when you’re done. Repeat this therapy thrice a day for the best results.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a shrub that’s indigenous to the United States. It has been used for centuries to ease inflammation and soothe sensitive skin. Witch hazel has astringent properties and helps treat sunburn, rashes, acne, hemorrhoids, and more. To use it used for your piles, soak a few cotton balls in the witch hazel solution and rub them gently to the affected anal areas for a few minutes. Repeat four times a day and you will soon get the relief you need.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that can help cleanse germs and bacteria from your anal area. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation, swelling, and itching caused by hemorrhoids. Mix two to three drops of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of olive oil. Using cotton balls, apply this mixture to the affected area. Reapply three times a day.

Aloe Vera Gel

The anti-inflammatory and soothing properties of aloe vera can work wonders to reduce inflammation and pain caused by haemorrhoids. For the treatment of external haemorrhoids, apply fresh aloe vera gel to the affected areas, and let it sit for about 15 minutes.

In case your haemorrhoids are internal, cut the aloe vera leaves into strips without the thorns. Keep them in the freezer for a while and insert the strips into your anus to relieve inflammation. Repeat at least three times per day.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties which help relieve pain. They fight against bacteria to help speed up the healing process. Simply apply virgin coconut oil directly to the affected areas using your fingers. Repeat this three times a day until the lumps disappear.